Former South Africa Legend Lambasts Team Management For Constant Experiments Closer To T20 World Cup 2026

India lead the five-match series, 2-1.

After the IND vs SA 3rd T20I, India lead the series 2-1. While both sides have made noticeable mistakes, mostly around the playing XI and team selection, Dale Steyn points out how horribly South Africa are performing, especially with the T20 World Cup 2026 in sight.

Dale Steyn Calls Out South Africa For Poor Selection Choices Around David Miller

At the coin toss in Dharamsala, South Africa captain Aiden Markram announced a plethora of changes for the 3rd T20I. It was surprising, given the Proteas won the last game and would’ve been keen to keep their winning combination. One of the changes saw David Miller sit out for Corbin Bosch.

In the last match, Miller made a 12-ball 20 not out. While he wasn’t part of the three ODIs, Bosch returned with 105 runs at a striking rate of 134.61. However, tonight, Bosch could manage only four runs in nine deliveries.

Reacting after South Africa’s loss, the retired pacer Dale Steyn remarked on how poor selection choices have cost them the match. He also noted that Miller didn’t look happy himself for sitting out. These points lead us in the direction that the change was tactical, but the plans flopped.

“Looks like they don’t even want to win the series. David Miller, who’s played most matches here, finds himself out of the XI, and he didn’t look happy himself “

In the IND vs SA 3rd T20I, the visitors lost the toss and were forced to bat first. Apart from captain Markram, the batting line-up succumbed to the wrath of Indian bowlers, taking advantage of the conditions and smart reviews. Markram made 61 off 46 with the help of six boundaries and two sixes. Only two other players crossed double figures. The last wicket fell on the last ball of the innings.

South Africa ended with 117 runs on the board. Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, and the birthday boy, Kuldeep Yadav, took two wickets each. In the process, the Tamil Nadu spinner became the second-fastest Indian to reach 50 T20I wickets. Hardik Pandya, with the lone wicket of Tristan Stubbs, registered his name among the players with 1000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is. Shivam Dube also picked up a wicket.

In the second innings, despite the low total, India struggled to achieve the target. Abhishek Sharma (35) and Shubman Gill (28) added runs at the top, while the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav made 12 runs. Tilak Varma (26 not out) came out to bat at No.3, while No.5 batter Shivam Dube remained at 10. The innings was wrapped up in 16 overs, which could’ve been cut shorter given the firepower in India’s batting line-up.

The two sides will meet on December 17 in Lucknow for the 4th T20I.

