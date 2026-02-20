Gerald Coetzee Returns, Keshav Maharaj Named Captain of South Africa Squad for New Zealand T20Is

South Africa speedster Gerald Coetzee will be making a return to the T20I setup after being named in the South Africa squad for New Zealand T20Is. Notably, the Proteas will travel to New Zealand for a five-match T20I series after the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, slated to be played between 15 and 25 March.

Coetzee, who missed the cut for the ICC event, last featured for the Proteas back in October 2025 during a one-off T20I against Namibia. However, he will now be eager for his comeback, featuring in the 15-member South Africa squad for New Zealand T20Is, which will be led by spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Speaking after the squad announcement, Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad said,

“Keshav has experience captaining the Proteas and has led two teams to the SA20 finals. His leadership and calm presence make him the ideal person to lead this group on this tour. The batting unit is particularly exciting for this tour. Tony brings experience to the top order, while Connor, Dian and Jordan have all demonstrated the ability to play positive, attacking cricket for their domestic teams.”

He added, “Nqobani showed during SA20 that he is an exciting young quick with the ability to make an impact and this series will give him the perfect opportunity to expose him to the international setup.”

SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



The South African Men’s selection panel has announced the 15-player squad for the outbound five-match T20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand from 15 – 25 March.



Proteas left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj will captain the side, which features… pic.twitter.com/xAhE9gNLjc — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 20, 2026

ALSO READ:

South Africa squad for New Zealand T20Is

Keshav Maharaj (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Eathan Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Nqobani Mokoena, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.