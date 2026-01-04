How SA20 2026 Will Give Zimbabwe Captain Sikandar Raza an Edge at T20 World Cup 2026.

Sikandar Raza is playing for Paarl Royals in SA20 2026.

Sikandar Raza has become the first Zimbabwe cricketer to feature in the SA20 league, and the all-rounder sees this tournament as preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026. Raza is Zimbabwe’s captain at the mega event, where they are placed in Group B alongside big teams like Australia and Sri Lanka.

Following his match-winning performance against MI Cape Town, the all-rounder explained how high the league’s standards are, which would help him grow as a cricketer. Raza added that a few of these players will also be available at the T20 World Cup 2026, so the tournament will help him get an idea about those players.

“The way I look at it, eventually you’re going to come across a few players that you’re going to be playing against at the World Cup. So as much as they’ll try and find things about you, you’ll also try and find things about them. It’s also just for the cricketing growth and confidence to play in such a major league, and to see if you can have a good tour as well just before the World Cup.”

On his debut SA20 game, Sikandar Raza put on a sensational bowling performance by grabbing three batters for 27 runs, dismissing big batters like Ryan Rickelton and Nicholas Pooran. That was a reminder of how good he can be, and the ongoing tournament will help him get into the competitive groove by playing against the best players.

Why Sikandar Raza will be crucial for Zimbabwe at T20 World Cup 2026

Apart from being the captain, Sikandar Raza is also Zimbabwe’s best player and will contribute with both bat and ball at the T20 World Cup 2026. As a bowler, he possesses a range of variations with the capability to bowl in all phases.

His bowling will be suitable for the decks in the tournament because Zimbabwe will play all their games in Sri Lanka, where spinners play a prominent role across formats. Spinners averaged 23.25 and conceded 7.04 runs per over in three T20Is last year, and the average and economy rate were 18.61 and 6.95 in 14 matches in 2024.

Additionally, Raza brings superior skills against pacers and will bat in the middle and lower middle order to provide impetus late in the innings. Since 2025, he has had a strike rate of 150.53 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 4.67 against pace, making him one of the better hitters in that Zimbabwe side.

Not many contribute as heavily as Sikandar Raza does in a T20 side, and his presence will give Zimbabwe the best possible chance to advance to the next stage from a group having several top teams. His recent form and previous experience playing in subcontinent conditions, now coupled with SA20 exposure, will help him and Zimbabwe adapt quickly at the T20 World Cup 2026.

