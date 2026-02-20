How South Africa Can Tackle Varun Chakravarthy in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash

He has taken nine wickets in four matches of T20 World Cup 2026.

India’s unbeaten run in the Super 8s relies heavily on spinners, with Varun Chakravarthy playing a key role. He has taken nine wickets in four matches at an average of 6.89, placing him joint-second among the top wicket-takers of the T20 World Cup 2026. Hence, for South Africa, stopping Varun Chakravarthy and not giving wickets to him will be crucial for their strategy for their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash in Ahmedabad. The former world no. 1 spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has shared a plan to avoid the threat posed by Varun Chakravarthy.

Tabraiz Shamsi Simple Plan For South Africa To Tackle Varun Chakravarthy

South Africa has a solid starting strategy that comes from within their team. Left-arm chinman spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who was not included in the South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 squad, summed up the best approach clearly.

“Play him for the one coming in to the right-hander mostly as a default, and if it beats you on the outside of your bat, then so be it. This game is obviously a lot easier for us to play from behind our phone screens than on the pitch lol, but that’s what is the best option,” wrote Shamsi on his X handle.

Play him for the one coming in to the right hander mostly as a default and if it beats you on the outside of your bat then so be it



— Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) February 18, 2026

This logic holds up. Varun Chakravarthy’s googly has been his main wicket-taking ball, especially against batters looking to attack.

His biggest advantage has been the batters’ over-commitment. Against the Netherlands, Max O’Dowd fell for a risky heave due to subtle changes in pace and trajectory. Aryan Dutt and Scott Edwards misread the drop and dip of his deliveries. Thus, South Africa’s batters may need to practice patience, even if it causes a temporary dip in their strike rates.

Why Varun Chakravarthy Is India’s Biggest Threat

The leg-spinner has emerged as India’s most effective bowler since the T20 World Cup 2024, taking the most wickets for the country. He has carried a similar form in the T20 World Cup 2026. Against the Netherlands, Varun Chakravarthy continued his streak of taking at least one wicket in 17 consecutive T20Is, matching the Indian record set by Arshdeep Singh. Only Sandeep Lamichhane (26), Adil Rashid (24), and Wanindu Hasaranga (23) rank above him on the all-time list.

His impact is significant with 27 wickets in a 10-match span, the highest ever, along with back-to-back bilateral series where he took 10+ wickets each. This makes him a bowler, not to simply “see off.”

Where South Africa Can Limit Varun Chakravarthy Impact

Another important factor is how deep players use the crease. Varun Chakravarthy shines when batters come forward early. This allows him to adjust his length or give air to the ball, prompting false shots. Batting a bit deeper, on the back foot, waiting for the ball, and playing late might help South Africa counter his bowling. Using soft hands, taking singles on the leg side, finding gaps and punishing the bad balls, instead of forcing dominance, could be the smarter choice.

Varun Chakravarthy has not bowled his full four overs yet; he only delivered four against the USA. But this doesn’t mean he won’t bowl his full quota against South Africa. Even shorter spells have been enough to break down batting line-ups. This means South Africa cannot simply avoid him. Experienced batters like Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock will need to stay strong during his overs, ensuring they don’t lose wickets, even if boundaries don’t come often.

Varun Chakravarthy doesn’t depend on huge turn; he relies on deception through speed, angle, and release. If South Africa can stop him from taking early wickets and force India to switch to pace sooner than expected, the match could even out.

In a Super 8 match where so much is at stake for both teams, staying disciplined against Varun Chakravarthy could determine if South Africa controls the game or gets caught in India’s web of mystery.

