JSK vs DSG SA20 2026 Highlights – Noor Ahmad Weaves Magic but Faf Du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira Fireworks Power Joburg Super Kings to 200+ Total

Joburg Super Kings (JSK) and the Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) locked horns in ongoing SA20 2026 season in the first clash of the new year 2026. The JSK vs DSG Match No.9 got off to a fiery start with Proteas veteran Faf du Plessis putting up a treat for the fans with his explosive strokeplay.

However, DSG spinner Noor Ahmad brought his team back into the contest, weaving magic with his spin before an absolute carnage from Donovan Ferreira powered the JSK to a towering total of 205/4 in 20 overs on a tricky pitch.

Faf du Plessis gets JSK off to a flyer

Faf du Plessis and fellow opener Matthew de Villiers got JSK off to a brilliant start to set the foundation for a big total. The duo scripted an 89-run opening stand before de Villiers departed for 26-ball 38. Faf was en route to his fifty but narrowly missed it as Noor Ahmad outfoxed him on 47.

Faf looked in decimation mode during which he hit three boundaries and three maximums, out of which, one landed on the roof of the Wanderers stadium.

First six of 2026 ✅

First ball on the roof ✅

Noor Ahmad

The Afghanistan spinner once again showed why he is lethal in the shortest format by putting up a tidy bowling display, finishing with exceptional figures of 3/12 from his four overs. Apart from Faf, Noor got the prized scalp of other opener Matthew de Villiers and Wiaan Mulder and his breakthroughs helped DSG break the momentum of JSK.

Noor had a slow start to the tournament with just one wicket in two games but he seems to be slowly getting into rhythm as the tournament progresses.

Donovan Ferreira goes berserk at death

Despite a brilliant effort from Noor with the ball as well as Simon Harmer who leaked runs at just 5.5, JSK managed to rack up a whopping 77 runs in the last five overs to take their score to 200-plus. A chief architect of this carnage was Donovan Ferreira, who blasted 33 off just 10 balls with the help of four maximums and a boundary while Shubham Ranjane played the role of an anchor, scoring a crucial fifty.

