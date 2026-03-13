Michael Vaughan Labels THIS Team As ‘Stupidest’ in T20 World Cup 2026

Former England captain turned commentator Michael Vaughan has made a contentious verdict by naming ‘South Africa’ as the ‘stupidest team’ in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026. The runners-up in the 2024 edition, the Proteas once again fell short of the trophy this time around, getting knocked out in the semifinal against New Zealand.

Interestingly, South Africa was the only unbeaten team in the last four and was one of the favourites to lift the title. Sharing his thoughts on South Africa’s run in the ICC event, Michael Vaughan feels that they squandered a big opportunity to eliminate India, who eventually won the tournament for a record third time. In the process, Vaughan also ended up labelling South Africa as the ‘stupidest team’.

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Why did Michael Vaughan label South Africa as the ‘stupidest team in T20 World Cup 2026?

For context, the West Indies needed to beat South Africa in the Super 8 stage to knock India out of the competition after the Men in Blue had lost to South Africa in the opener. However, the Proteas won the game against Windies, following which India also outclassed the Caribbean side to make it to the semifinal. Vaughan implied, had South Africa allowed West Indies to end on the winning side when the teams locked horns, Suryakumar Yadav and Co would have faced a difficult task to qualify since their run-rate was weak.

Echoing on the same lines, Michael Vaughan said on the ‘Stick to Cricket‘ podcast,

“I tell you who I think is the stupidest team of the tournament? South Africa. Because if South Africa had allowed the West Indies to beat them in the Super 8s, India would have been knocked out. I’m just saying – if they had cleared them out, the juggernaut that was coming would have stopped. By winning that game, they allowed the juggernaut to go on. India then beat Zimbabwe, then the West Indies in a kind of quarterfinal, and then England. South Africa had to play Zimbabwe next, and they even rested three players for that match.”

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