Omitted From T20 World Cup 2026 Squad, Ottneil Baartman Rips Through Pretoria Capitals With Hat-trick in SA20 2026

Paarl Royals (PR) pacer Ottneil Baartman has struck the Pretoria Capitals (PC) batting order with a sensational five-wicket haul. His heroics in the 25th fixture of the SA20 2026 also included a hat-trick in the penultimate over to send back Andre Russell, Lizaad Williams, and Lungi Ngidi.

Paarl Royals Claims SA20 2026 Top Spot After Ottneil Baartman’s Match-winning Spell

After electing to bat first, the 32-year-old’s fierce spell saw the Capitals bundle out for just 127 runs with five balls remaining. Baartman struck early to remove opener Connor Esterhuizen and Jordan Cox. No PC batter was able to cross the 30-run mark as Sherfane Rutherford top scored with a 20-ball 29.

Following a blistering half-century against the MI Cape Town in the last fixture, the Caribbean player once again tried to anchor the innings. Interestingly, only two batters from the side, Rutherford and Wihan Lubbe, managed to hit the boundary rope in Centurion. Baartman conceded only 16 runs in his spell, including a maiden over.

Hardus Viljoen and Sikandar Raza also claimed two wickets each as Bjorn Fortuin scalped one. In response, Royals were off to a struggling start, as Williams removed both their openers under four overs. The PR prodigies, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Asa Tribe, continued their rough patch of form to get back to the pavilion for one and five runs, respectively.

Ottneil Baartman Missed Out on South Africa’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

The seamer has been continuing a stunning form in the shortest format of the game. After scalping four wickets in three 50-over matches in the subcontinent, Baartman also carried on the form in the T20Is against India. He bagged five wickets in three 20-over fixtures, including a match-winning four-wicket haul. South Africa’s premier T20 league, SA20, also witnessed the bowler’s blazing run.

He is currently leading the list for snaring the most wickets in the SA20 2026 with 16 scalps in just five matches at an impressive economy of 8.08. But despite the consistent outings, he could not manage a spot in 2024 runners-up South Africa’s squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Earlier, the former Proteas pacer Dale Steyn had also taken to the micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to slam the CSA move.

“He’s the highest wicket taker in SA20, won the league twice and made a final. Thats TOP quality, but he’ll be sitting home for this years 20/20 WC,” he wrote.

We really need to start looking at Baartman as one of SA’s best white ball bowlers.



South Africa Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Aiden Markram (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, and Jason Smith.

