PC vs JSK Highlights: Rilee Rossouw, Wiaan Mulder Guide Joburg Super Kings To A Decent Total

After a high-scoring SA20 2026 opener, the PC vs JSK Match No.2 was off to a slow start. Pretoria Capitals won the toss and put Joburg Super Kings to bat first. After some initial misfields by the Capitals and sub-par batting by Super Kings, the first innings score stands at 168/6. Rilee Rossouw missed his half-century by a whisker.

PC vs JSK Highlights

Let’s take a look at the PC vs JSK match highlights at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Lack of form for Faf du Plessis

After two hundreds and three fifties in the Major League Cricket (MLC) for the Super Kings’ franchise, Faf du Plessis managed only one fifty each in Abu Dhabi T10 and Nepal Premier League. Back in the yellow jersey for Joburg Super Kings, the 41-year-old captain hit two runs from eight balls.

ALSO READ:

Rescue Act by Rilee Rossouw-Wiaan Mulder

After both openers departed (Matthew De Villiers 13 off 10), Rilee Rossouw and Wiaan Mulder steadied the ship for Super Kings. Rossouw anchored with 48 runs off 33 balls, smashing five boundaries and three sixes. He lost his wicket to Tymal Mills with an easy catch to Keshav Maharaj. Together, they stitched 78 runs off 54 balls. On the other hand, Mulder joined the boundary-hitting party. In his 28-ball 43 knock, he struck three fours and sixes apiece. Before his dismissal, Mulder hammered two consecutive sixes.

Akeal Hosein’s finishing touches with 22 runs off 10 balls propelled Joburg Super Kings to 168/6.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.