Rajasthan Royals Youngster Could Be A Wild Pick To Replace Injured Donovan Ferreira In South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

Ferreira is the back-up keeper in the Proteas side.

South Africa have been dealt a major blow ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with Donovan Ferreira suffering an injury. The tournament kicks off on February 7, and if the Rajasthan Royals star doesn’t recover in time, he could be replaced by his teammate Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

Ferreira, who is a vital cog in the wheel for South Africa, sustained a shoulder fracture in Joburg Super Kings’ recent clash and was ruled out of the remainder of the SA20 2026. There is a high probability that Ferreira might not be fully fit in time, which could prompt a change in the South Africa T20 World Cup squad.

Why Rajasthan Royals Prodigy Lhuan-dre Pretorius Could Be Picked As Donovan Ferreira Replacement

Donovan Ferreira, who doesn’t have the world-class numbers in international cricket, does hold a great value to the Proteas side. He is a finisher, can bowl off-spin, and rounds up as a wicket-keeper.

South Africa did not pick up a specialist backup keeper to Quinton de Kock as the team management trusted Ferreira to fill in the role. But if he misses out, they will have to bring in a backup option. Three options for the role are Ryan Rickelton, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, and Tristan Stubbs.

Of those, Rickelton is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing SA20 2026 with two centuries. However, he is an opening batter and doesn’t have the experience or game to play in the middle order. Stubbs, on potential, is one of the best players in the world, but that has not translated into impactful performances in international cricket. The team management doesn’t seem impressed with him and left him out of the 15-member squad for a reason.

Which leaves Pretorius. The Rajasthan Royals youngster hasn’t quite grabbed his opportunities either, but he has the game to succeed against spinners and pacers, and can bat at number 3-4 if needed. This gives him an edge over Rickelton.

The other factor that makes this call-up a possibility is the presence of Jason Smith in the squad. So, although Ferreira has been a designated finisher, they have David Miller and Smith to do the job. The number three spot, however, is a concern, and someone like Pretorius could add great value if he clicks.

South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira*, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, Corbin Bosch, and Anrich Nortje.

(* – Subject to fitness)

