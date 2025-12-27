SA20 2026: DSG vs MICT Game Plan – The Reeza Hendricks Conundrum for MI Cape Town 

He made 28 off 21 in the first game.

Durban’s Super Giants and MI Cape Town will collide in Match No.4 of the SA20 2026 on Sunday. We take a look at the DSG vs MICT Game Plan as the two teams meet at Kingsmead, Durban.

This will be the second time these two sides face off in three days after playing the season opener on Friday. DSG came out on top in that fixture by 15 runs in a high-scoring affair. The Aiden Markram-led side posted 232 runs on the board on the back of Devon Conway’s fifty and some quick cameos by others.

Ryan Rickelton’s stunning century went in vain as MI Cape Town fell short of the target. Their bowling was poor no doubt, but they did not maximise their batting resources either, which cost them the match on a flat surface.

Reeza Hendricks Conundrum for MI Cape Town in SA20 2026

Apart from their poor bowling performance, the batting position of Reeza Hendricks was also a major reason for MI Cape Town’s defeat in the SA20 2026 opener. Coming in to bat at number three in the fourth over, Reeza took up 21 balls and scored at 8 runs per over. This when they required 12.35 rpo at the point of his entry was just not good enough, and eventually cost them.

The 36-year-old batter is a consistent run-getter in the shorter format but his scoring rate has always been a point of discussion. His career strike rate in T20 cricket is just 127.87. It gets worse in the SA20, striking at only 116.04. Last season was his best effort and even there he scored at just 128.48.

In the last three years, Reeza has averaged around 46 at number three and has struck at 133. The position helps him to perform better but even that rate is not enough in the modern T20 era. It just doesn’t cut it.

MI Cape Town pushed themselves in the corner when they signed him despite having another similar player type in Rassie van der Dussen. Two anchors in the top three in T20 cricket is a sub optimal strategy. That brings us to the DSG vs MICT Game Plan for MI Cape Town.

DSG vs MICT Game Plan: What Can The Mumbai Indians Franchise Do?

The defending champions MI Cape Town need to be flexible with their tactics to get the maximum out of their batting unit. They have Nicholas Pooran, Jason Smith, and George Linde in the line-up, who can all strike at a fast rate.

The Mumbai Indians franchise must give these batters more time in the middle, especially on flatter pitches where every ball counts. They can not afford batters dot up in the top three and leave others with too much to do in a short span.

Perhaps the best solution to this is to use Reeza Hendricks as a floater. They can send him in to bat at three if a wicket falls in the first two overs of the innings. When the pitch is good and they do not need an anchor, MICT should move Smith and Pooran up the order. Holding Reeza back in such situations should help them in maximising the output by others.

This should certainly be their approach in the DSG vs MICT Game Plan as Reeza has an even worse record at Kingsmead. He averages 24 in Durban and has a strike rate of 112. MI Cape Town have all the reasons to either drop him or hold him back in the batting order.

