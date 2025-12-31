SA20 2026: JSK vs DSG Game Plan – Joburg Super Kings Should Drop Prenelan Subrayen Again

Prenelan Subrayen bowled a match-winning spell in the previous game.

Joburg Super Kings (JSK) will face Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) in the 9th game of SA20 2026. Both teams faced each other in their previous fixture, with JSK winning the game comprehensively.

JSK vs DSG: Likely Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Matthew de Villiers, Rilee Rossouw, Wiaan Mulder, Shubham Ranjane, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Duan Jansen, Prenelan Subrayen, Richard Gleeson

Durban’s Super Giants: Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Evan Jones, David Wiese, Eathan Bosch, Simon Harmer, Kwena Maphaka, Noor Ahmad

SA20 2026: Venue Details for JSK vs DSG

This will be the first game of the season in Johannesburg. Last season, the average first-innings score at this venue was 150, with pacers snaring 65% of wickets here. Pacers averaged 20.46 here.

There’s always some assistance for fast bowlers early in the innings, and the trend should continue in this game. Both teams have quality new-ball pacers and will fancy their chances. The team winning the toss might elect to field first.

JSK vs DSG: Should JSK include Prenelan Subrayen in the playing XI?

Joburg Super Kings have bowled well in the powerplay, but all of their three wickets came by spinners on a helpful deck. Pacers have been economical in two games, conceding only 5.80 runs per over, but they have yet to take a wicket during the field restrictions. In Johannesburg, pacers will get some early movement under the lights and will be crucial for JSK.

In the last game, JSK were prudent enough to bring in Prenelan Subrayen, who bowled a match-winning spell of 3/16 in Durban. He was brought in on a track helping the spinners, and he did his job. But spinners won’t be as effective in Johannesburg, a venue where spinners had the highest economy (7.31) and averaged 25.07 last season.

Subrayen has never been effective in Johannesburg in this format: 4 wickets, 39.25 average, and 6.82 economy rate. Among all venues where he has played at least five times, his average here is the second-worst at The Wanderers Stadium. Hence, he might not make the same impact in this game against a batting lineup having numerous quality spin players from top to bottom.

Who should come in for Prenelan Subrayen?

Ideally, Joburg Super Kings must bring in a pacer, and Daniel Worrall is the right choice. However, he is reportedly unfit and might not be available for the game. So, JSK should bring in Janco Smit again.

He played the first game and performed reasonably well, even if his economy rate was on the higher side. Smit’s natural lengths are shorter, and he can act as an enforcer in the middle overs. 70.83% of his total deliveries were shorter than 8 meters, 33.33% of which were shorter than 9 meters in the opening game.

His average length of 8.47 meters was the shortest among all pacers from either side. His presence will allow JSK to use Richard Gleeson with the new ball. In the powerplay, Gleeson has 10 wickets at 24.30 runs apiece in 2025, and he will get some movement upfront.

He can partner with Duan Jansen for new-ball bowling before Janco comes in for the middle overs. This will help JSK maximise the bowling resources and also utilise the conditions. Teams in SA20 have historically been flexible with their combinations, and JSK must drop Prenelan Subrayen, even though he won the Player of the Match against the same opponent last time.

