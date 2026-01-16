SA20 2026: JSK vs PC Game Plan – The Wiaan Mulder Problem for Joburg Super Kings

Mulder averages 11 with the bat in the season.

Joburg Super Kings (DSG) and Pretoria Capitals (PR) will be up against each other in Match No.28 of the SA20 2026 on Saturday evening. Here is our JSK vs PC game plan for this encounter to be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

JSK vs PC: Likely Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: James Vince, Michael Pepper (wk), Matthew De Villiers, Leus du Plooy, Wiaan Mulder, Donovan Ferreira (c), Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, and Richard Gleeson.

Pretoria Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Cox, Dewald Brevis, Wihan Lubbe, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, and Gideon Peters.

SA20 2026: Venue Details for JSK vs PC

The Wanderers Stadium has produced good pitches for batting this season, with the average first innings score of 208 after three completed games. Expect a similar surface in this match as well.

The team batting second has won 10 games here in the SA20, compared to nine by the team batting first. We can expect the teams to look to chase.

JSK vs PC: Joburg Super Kings’ Wiaan Mulder Problem

Joburg Super Kings have accumulated 17 points from eight games. Despite losing Rilee Rossouw early, they remain in the playoff race and have their fate in their own hands. However, Faf du Plessis was also ruled out with an injury, and it came as a big blow.

JSK have a pretty vulnerable batting unit, and Wiaan Mulder’s form has been concerning. The 27-year old is one of their most experienced players, but he has failed to deliver. He has scored only 81 runs from seven innings at an average of 11.57 and a strike rate of 112.50.

The pace-bowling all-rounder hasn’t done anything better with the ball as well, picking up four wickets while conceding runs at 9.55 economy. Going by these numbers, he doesn’t deserve a place in the playing XI. But JSK are already short on experienced and quality players, which rules out any chance of him getting dropped.

ALSO READ:

JSK vs PC Game Plan: Push Mulder in The Top Order

Since Joburg Super Kings are unlikely to drop Mulder for the JSK vs PC clash, what can they do to utilise him better? The most obvious answer to that would be to push him in the top three, better yet, open with him.

Mulder has batted at No.4 in the ongoing season on five occasions and once each at No.6 and 7. He has the power but has always needed time to settle in before shifting his gears.

If we look at his career T20 stats, he has batted in the top three on 11 instances. In seven of those games, he has scored 29 or more runs. He averages 31.20 and has a strike rate of 138. His best T20 knock of 83* off 50 also came when he batted in the top three.

With du Plessis and Rossouw both not in the side, JSK should try him at the top instead of trying one of the inexperienced batters. His bowling doesn’t add much value in any phase in the shorter format, and they would be better off playing him as a pure batter at the top.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.