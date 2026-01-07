SA20 2026: JSK vs PR Game Plan – Can Joburg Super Kings Tackle Paarl Royals Spin Choke?

Sikandar Raza has taken seven wickets in two games.

Joburg Super Kings (JSK) and Paarl Royals (PR) will square off against each other in match no.17 of the SA20 2026 on Thursday. Here is our JSK vs PR game plan for this encounter to be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

JSK vs PR: Likely Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), James Vince, Matthew De Villiers, Wiaan Mulder, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Ranjane, Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Richard Gleeson.

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Miller (c), Sikandar Raza, Delano Potgieter, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqobani Mokoena, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottneil Baartman.

SA20 2026: Venue Details for JSK vs PR

The Wanderers Stadium has been a bowling-friendly venue in recent years with new-ball assistance and spin later in the innings. Spinners were effective in the only game completed here in this season so expect the same.

The team batting second has a win percentage of 47.6% compared to 38.1% by the team batting first. Considering that, the toss-winning team is likely to choose to bowl first.

JSK vs PR: Paarl Royals Spin Choke

Since the last season, Paarl Royals have developed their unique playing style with high dependency on their spin attack to win them games. This season, they have had better returns from the pace duo of Ottneil Baartman and Nqobani Mokoena. But their main weapon in this game will continue to be the spinners.

The Royals have multiple spinners in their ranks such as Sikandar Raza, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, and Asa Tribe. In the ongoing season, spinners have bowled 55% of the overs for them compared to 45% by pacers.

Their seamers have picked 20 out of 30 wickets in the season but have conceded runs at 8.77 economy. Spinners, on the other hand, have choked the run-flow at just 6.65 runs per over. Given the variety they have in the attack, they are capable of forcing a spin choke irrespective of the left-right batting combination.

Can Joburg Super Kings Tackle Spin Threat?

Given the right-hand heavy nature of the Joburg Super Kings batting unit, they will have a big threat from left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin as well as from Sikandar Raza. The Zimbabwe all-rounder is in great form with seven wickets in two games at an economy of 5.50. How JSK deal with the threat could decide the game.

Looking at their line-up, Joburg will need one of James Vince or Faf du Plessis to hold one end. In the past two years, du Plessis averages 34.75 against spinners although his strike rate of 126 doesn’t look great. Vince, on the other hand, has an average of 36.55 and strikes at 146.

Donovan Ferreira could play a key role in this as someone who can provide the firepower. Since 2023, he averages 27.67 and strikes at 162 against the spinners. Having an anchor and promoting Ferreira could be the right way for JSK to tackle this spin threat given the resources they have.

