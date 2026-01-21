SA20 2026: JSK vs PR Game Plan – Joburg Super Kings Should Drop Prenelan Subrayen and Play Imran Tahir

Subrayen took 3 for 14 in the previous game.

Joburg Super Kings (JSK) and Paarl Royals (PR) will lock horns in Eliminator of the SA20 2026 on Thursday evening. Check out the JSK vs PR game plan for this game to be played at Supersport Park, Centurion.

JSK vs PR: Likely Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: James Vince (c), Neil Timmers (wk), Michael Pepper, Matthew De Villiers, Leus du Plooy, Wiaan Mulder, Dian Forrester, Akeal Hosein, Prenelan Subrayen, Daniel Worrall, Nandre Burger.

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Sikandar Raza, Delano Potgieter, Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottneil Baartman, Waqar Salamkheil.

SA20 2026: Venue Details for JSK vs PR

Supersport Park has served pitches with decent assistance for bowlers, making it a fair contest. The average first innings score at the venue stands at 165 after four games in this season.

The team batting first has won 57.1% games at the venue compared to 38.1% by the team batting second. But despite that you can expect the teams to look to chase.

JSK vs PR: Should Prenelan Subrayen Be Dropped After Starring In The Last Game?

Joburg Super Kings were in a must-win position in their previous clash against Paarl Royals. They had a few inspiring performances from Leus du Plooy, Prenelan Subrayen, and Imran Tahir as they defeated the Royals in Paarl.

Relive the victory that secured our spot in the playoffs! 🥳📹💥#PRvJSK #WhistleForJoburg pic.twitter.com/zhATfDIKdE — Joburg Super Kings (@JSKSA20) January 21, 2026

Subrayen was exceptional, picking up three scalps for just 14 runs in 3.1 overs, removing Asa Tribe and Sikandar Raza. The off-spinner has taken six wickets in the season from five innings at an economy of 7.84.

JSK played three spinners in the previous game, going in with only one specialist seamer as Paarl is a spin-friendly venue. But in Centurion, despite Subrayen’s performance in the previous game, there is a good argument against his inclusion in this game.

JSK vs PR Game Plan: Joburg Super Kings Should Play Imran Tahir Over Subrayen

Paarl Royals have three left-hand batters in their top seven, excluding David Miller who is likely to miss this game due to a groin injury. Naturally, off-spin is a good matchup against the LHBs. But the pitches often have the final say on how things unfold, and Supersport Park just isn’t made for off-break bowlers.

If we look at how different bowling types have fared in the SA20 since its inception, off-spin bowlers have the worst average at the venue. They are the most economical at around 6.70 but average 45 runs per wicket. Seamers do a much better job here, averaging in the mid 20s.

Leg-break bowlers have enjoyed a lot of success here as they have averaged around 18 runs apiece while conceding at 7.50 runs per over. The evergreen Imran Tahir was magnificent in the previous game, taking 2 for 17 in his four overs.

As such, the JSK vs PR game plan for Joburg Super Kings should be to play Tahir over Subrayen. In place of the off-spinner, JSK can bring in Daniel Worrall, who can offer a great new-ball value on this pitch.

