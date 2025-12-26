SA20 2026: MI vs DSG Game Plan – The Rashid Khan Threat and How DSG Can Negate It

Rashid Khan found ample success at Newlands last season.

The first game of SA20 2026 will be played between the defending champions, MI Cape Town, and Durban’s Super Giants in Cape Town. These are two of the finest teams in the competition, with several quality players. Both sides have numerous veterans, which would make this game tactically top-class.

SA20 2026: Venue Details for MICT vs DSG

Newlands, Cape Town, will host the opening game of the SA20 2026 edition. During the last season, spin found more success than pace at this venue, with spinners averaging 21.81 compared to pacers’ 33.69. Only at Kingsmead, Durban, did spinners average (19.33) better than in Cape Town.

Consequently, slow bowlers bowled around 46.28% of the overs at this venue. Even in the recently concluded CSA T20 Challenge, spinners (29.07) had a slightly better average than pacers (30.64). Obviously, the pitch will naturally have more assistance for fast bowlers, especially since it’s a night game, but spinners will also come into play, as has been a trend here lately.

MICT vs DSG: The Rashid Khan threat at Newlands

Not that Rashid Khan requires suitable conditions to thrive, but his value will rise at Newlands. A major reason for MICT’s immense success last season was his superior form, as he corrected his previous errors to bounce back. When Rashid played the inaugural SA20 season in 2023, he didn’t have enough success, as the conditions didn’t favour his natural style much.

While the Afghanistan spinner was still economical, wickets didn’t come as often as he would have liked. However, that changed in the previous season, as he took 12 wickets at 21.58 runs apiece in 10 innings. At Newlands, Rashid grabbed six wickets at an average of 19.83.

What changed were the conditions. In the 2022/23 edition, Rashid’s average length at Newlands was 5.40 meters, while the average wicket-taking length for spinners was 4.70 meters. Only 35.89% of his total deliveries were fuller than 5 meters, as he failed to adapt.

But in the 2024/25 season, his average length was 5.54 meters – quite close to the wicket-taking length of 5.22 meters. Rashid attempted more fuller balls this time, though, with 38.54% deliveries inside 5 meters. Hence, while he didn’t make a significant change to how he was operating, the conditions certainly suited him more.

Positive matchup vs DSG batters, but there’s a way

For Durban’s Super Giants, Jos Buttler and Aiden Markram might open, with Kane Williamson at No.3. Then, Tony de Zorzi and Heinrich Klaasen will form the middle order. Rashid Khan has a positive matchup against most of them.

He has dismissed Buttler five times in 75 balls, Williamson twice in 37 balls, and Markram once in 52 deliveries. Heinrich Klaasen has played him well historically, but Rashid troubled him last year and will bring a threat. Even Tony de Zorzi has been dismissed twice.

This year, Rashid has done better against left-handers compared to right-handers. He has an average and economy rate of 19.17 and 7.11 against LHBs, respectively. Meanwhile, both have shot up to 24.12 and 7.72 against RHBs.

That should come as a relief for DSG, who have as many as five RHBs in the top six. So, they can opt to open with Zorzi and push Markram to No.3. It will allow them to give Zorzi his natural batting position at the top, where he can maximise the powerplay.

Both Buttler and Markram can be slow-starters at times, but if Zorzi starts, he can act as the aggressor during the field restrictions. So, it’s a win-win situation for DSG. They can maximise the batting lineup and negate the threat Rashid Khan will bring.

