SA20 2026: PC vs JSK Game Plan – The Dewald Brevis Challenge for Akeal Hosein

Pretoria Capitals will square off against Joburg Super Kings in match no.3 of the SA20 2026 on Saturday afternoon. The Supersport Park will host the match as both teams will aim to get off to a winning start.

Both sides have had an overhaul after a mega auction. Dewald Brevis became the most expensive player in the history of the league as Pretoria Capitals acquired him after an intense bidding war with Joburg Super Kings. He will be a key factor in this game with Pretoria Capitals going in with a vulnerable batting unit in their SA20 2026 opener.

Dewald Brevis Batting Form Ahead of SA20 2026

The previous edition of the SA20 was the turning point in Dewald Brevis’ career as there were significant improvements in his game. The long spoken about potential finally started to pay off as he delivered an incredible season for MI Cape Town.

Batting in the middle order, he smashed 291 runs from 10 innings at an average of 48.50 while striking at 184.17. He went on to become one of the most destructive batters in the game throughout the year.

Brevis has amassed 1,146 runs in the shorter format this year, averaging 35.81 at a strike rate of 179.62. He has particularly been brutal on spinners in the middle overs. He still has his weaknesses, especially against hard lengths at pace. But his ability to annihilate spinners makes him a big threat to Joburg Super Kings in this SA20 2026 clash.

Akeal Hosein Matchups Against Pretoria Capitals Batters in T20 Cricket

Akeal Hosein is one of the best defensive bowlers in the T20 format. His skill set to vary his pace and lengths makes him a difficult customer to deal with. He has done well across conditions and will be a big factor in this game.

He has most of the matchups against Pretoria Capitals batters in his favour, starting with his West Indies teammate Shai Hope.

As you can see, the left-arm spinner has done well against everyone in that line-up, except Brevis. The South African sensation has struck at 231 against Hosein and has not been dismissed even once. Andre Russell has done decently but his availability for this game is unclear.

Brevis could be sent earlier to counter Hosein who bowls most of his overs in the first half of the innings. How Hosein deals with the threat could be a decisive moment in this encounter.

