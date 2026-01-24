SA20 2026: PC vs SEC Game Plan – Pretoria Capitals Need Andre Russell in Playing XI

Pretoria Capitals should bring in Andre Russell.

Pretoria Capitals (PC) will face Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in the SA20 2026 final. Both teams won their last game.

PC vs SEC: Likely Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals: Shai Hope (wk), Bryce Parsons, Connor Esterhuizen, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Jordan Cox, Roston Chase, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Gideon Peters

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), James Coles, Marco Jansen, Chris Green, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla

SA20 2026: Venue Details for PC vs SEC

Pacers and spinners have had almost equal help in Cape Town this season. Fast bowlers (21.35) have averaged slightly better than slow bowlers (24.18). However, spinners have been more economical and will again have some assistance since both teams have quality tweakers.

The average first-innings score in Cape Town in SA20 2026 has been 170. Expect another nice batting surface for this game. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 175 being a fighting score.

PC vs SEC: Pretoria Capitals should bring in Andre Russell for Jordan Cox

Jordan Cox has batted four times in SA20 2026 and failed to make any impact in any of those innings. Overall, he has 29 runs at an average of 9.66 and a strike rate of 85.29 in four innings, with a best of 24. Cox has batted twice at No.3 and once at No.4 and 6 each.

In the current Pretoria Capitals setup, there are already several top-order batters and don’t need Cox, whose best comes in the top order only. Hence, he has been heavily underutilised, or if he gets his original spot, one of the other batters has to bat out of position. So, he should sit out for this game, and Andre Russell, who is more suited to the middle and lower middle order, should return to the XI.

He gives more solidity in the lower middle order and can be more flexible with his batting position. Russell can bat anywhere from No.4 to 8, and with the likes of Dewald Brevis and Sherfane Rutherford in the middle, he will be shielded against spin. He has a strike rate of 169.10 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 3.96 against pace since 2025, compared to 122.22 and 5.75, respectively, against spin.

Even he requires a few balls to get to his beast mode, but if the choice is between Russell and Cox for the lower-order role, the former should get the nod. 85.18% of Russell’s T20 innings since 2025 have come at No.6 or below. So, he understands the role better.

The bowling value

An underrated aspect of Andre Russell has been his superior bowling. He can bowl hard lengths in the middle and death overs, with reasonable control over his yorkers. In the current setup, Pretoria Capitals have Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, and Gideon Peters as pace-bowling options.

All three can be vulnerable in slog overs, especially Williams and Peters. If Russell plays, he can share the workload and will be a more effective death-over option than these two. He has more bowling smarts and can vary his lengths and pace adeptly against hard hitters.

Cox doesn’t provide bowling value and also doesn’t fit in the Pretoria Capitals’ batting lineup. Andre Russell at least gives more value in both departments. Hence, he should come into the XI again.

