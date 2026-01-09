SA20 2026: PR vs PC Game Plan – Pretoria Capitals Should Promote Dewald Brevis to No.3

Pretoria Capitals need Dewald Brevis to face more balls.

Paarl Royals (PR) will face Pretoria Capitals (PC) in the 19th match of SA20 2026. While Paarl’s previous game was washed out due to rain, Pretoria won their last encounter by 15 runs.

PR vs PC: Likely Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence, David Miller (c), Delano Potgieter, Sikandar Raza, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqobani Mokoena, Hardus Viljoen

Pretoria Capitals: Connor Esterhuizen, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Dewald Brevis, Jordan Cox, Wihan Lubbe, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Gideon Peters

SA20 2026: Venue Details for PR vs PC

The average first-innings score in two games in Paarl this season has been 183, with teams batting first winning both. Pacers have snared 64% of wickets here. Since it’s a day game, spinners will also come into play right from the start, especially since both teams have quality in this department.

There’s always some movement for slow bowlers off the pitch here. In day games last season, spinners averaged 25.75 and took 75% of the total wickets in Paarl. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a score of around 170 being a fighting total.

PR vs PC: Dewald Brevis should bat at No.3 for Pretoria Capitals

Pretoria Capitals made a surprising move in the previous game by promoting Roston Chase to No.3 after the openers gave a fine start. The move didn’t work, and Chase had to be retired out ultimately. In this game, PC shouldn’t make the same mistake and promote Dewald Brevis to No.3 to maximise their batting lineup according to the conditions.

With this being a day-night game, spinners will come into play, as mentioned above, and Brevis is among the finest spin hitters at the moment. Since 2025, he has had a strike rate of 181.71 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 4.25 against spinners. He plays only 30.22% dot balls.

Meanwhile, Chase strikes at only 132.04 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 6.81 against spin in this duration. He flourishes more against pace: strike rate of 144.95 and 4.63 balls-per-boundary ratio. So, if he bats at No.3 again, Paarl Royals will employ spinners heavily to restrict him.

Jordan Cox and Sherfane Rutherford are other powerful strikers, but they have issues against certain bowling types in the spin department. Cox strikes at a mere 116.07 and takes 10.19 deliveries for every boundary since 2025. Meanwhile, Rutherford whacks left-arm spin but averages 21.72 against leg-spinners and off-spinners combined.

Why Dewald Brevis at No.3 works against Paarl Royals

Paarl Royals’ primary spinners – Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Sikandar Raza – bring variety and accuracy in this game. Only Brevis has done well against all these types in that Pretoria Capitals batting lineup. He has been dismissed twice by Fortuin, but a 17-ball sample size might be too small to conclude anything.

Additionally, Brevis’ real improvement has come since 2025, and he has faced only delivery by Fortuin in this phase. Overall, he strikes at 192.75 and loses his wicket every 34.50 deliveries against slow left-arm orthodox since 2025. Against off-spinners, the average and strike rate of 61 and 169.44 suggest he should be comfortable against Raza and Mujeeb too.

He will also shield pace-hitters around him by batting at No.3. This way, other middle-order batters can face more pace or even play out spinners without any risks. Dewald Brevis himself would thrive if he got a batting promotion on a deck suiting his spin-hitting abilities.

