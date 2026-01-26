SA20 2026 Team of The Tournament: CSK, Mumbai Indians Stars Form The Batting Unit, LSG Recruit Leads The Bowling Attack

Quinton de Kock was named the Player of the Tournament.

The SA20 2026 concluded on Sunday with Sunrisers Eastern Cape winning their third title in four editions. Following some magnificent performances, we take a look at the SA20 2026 Team of the Tournament, comprising the best players from the season.

Pretoria Capitals, who were gunning for their maiden title and were in a great position with four overs to go, suffered a heartbreaking defeat as Tristan Stubbs led his side to the title in his first season as the captain. The tournament had several players producing magic moments. Which of those will make the cut in the SA20 2026 Team of the Tournament?

Quinton de Kock

(Matches – 12, Runs – 390, Average – 39, Strike rate – 148.85)

Quinton de Kock, who is in the Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 squad, was pivotal in Sunrisers winning the trophy as he topped the batting charts. The left-hand batter amassed 390 runs from 11 innings at an average of 39 while striking at 148. De Kock registered four half centuries in the season, including the best score of 79* off 41 against Pretoria Capitals earlier.

Ryan Rickelton

(Matches – 10, Runs – 337, Average – 42.12, Strike rate – 156.01)

Another Mumbai Indians batter, Ryan Rickelton was terrific in the tournament in an otherwise forgettable season for the franchise. MI Cape Town finished at the bottom but Rickelton was the top run-scorer in the league stage. He hammered two centuries in the season, hitting 113 off 63 against Durban’s Super Giants and 113 not out off 60 versus Joburg Super Kings.

Aiden Markram

(Matches – 9, Runs – 309, Average – 44.14, Strike rate – 152.97)

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star Aiden Markram batted in the middle order for the first half of the season. It didn’t take him long to start making an impact once he was moved into the top order. Markram ended the season as the fifth highest run-getter. He smashed 108 off 58 in the final league fixture against Paarl Royals on a tricky pitch.

Dewald Brevis

(Matches – 12, Runs – 370, Average – 41.11, Strike rate – 156.11)

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) starboy played a key role for Pretoria Capitals, taking them to the final. He received some criticism at the beginning of the season but the youngster shut them up pretty quick. With 370 runs at a strike rate of 156, he finished as the second highest run-scorer. Brevis became the youngest player to hit a century in the final of a T20 tournament, hitting 101 off 56 while the rest of the team made 55 off 64.

James Coles

(Matches – 7, Runs – 152, Average – 38, Strike rate – 170.78, Wickets – 5, Economy – 7.33)

James Coles played only seven games for the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise but made the SA20 2026 Team of the Tournament for his all-round contributions. He struck 61 off 34 and picked up 2 for 34 against Joburg Super Kings. Later he played a vital role in taking the team to the final, claiming 1 for 15 in four overs and blasting 45* off 19 against Paarl Royals in the Qualifier 2.

Sherfane Rutherford

(Matches – 11, Runs – 334, Average – 66.80, Strike rate – 165.34, Wickets – 4, Economy – 8.25)

Sherfane Rutherford, who was traded in by Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2026, was arguably the best batter in the tournament. Batting lower down the order, he consistently rescued Pretoria Capitals from tough situations. Rutherford had five knocks of 40+ in the season. His best came against Joburg Super Kings, where he hit 74 not out in 50 balls after the team was reduced to 7 for 5.

Sikandar Raza

(Matches – 10, Runs – 118, Strike rate – 108.25, Wickets – 15, Economy – 7.35)

The Zimbabwe veteran continues to leave his mark wherever he goes even at this age. In his debut SA20 season, he delivered for Paarl Royals, finishing as the third highest wicket-taker. He took 15 wickets from nine innings at an economy of 7.35, with best figures of 4 for 13. Raza also played a couple of cameos with the bat – 27* off 13 versus DSG and 35 off 19 against Sunrisers.

Marco Jansen

(Matches – 12, Runs – 77, Strike rate – 140, Wickets – 13, Economy – 6.49)

In a way Marco Jansen has been the Mr. SA20 for what he has done in the league. It would be a surprise if he didn’t make it into the SA20 2026 Team of the Tournament. The Punjab Kings pacer took 13 wickets at an exceptional economy of 6.49, including 3 for 10 off four overs in the final. He also struck 42 off 23 in one of the games against MI Cape Town.

Keshav Maharaj

(Matches – 12, Wickets – 12, Economy – 6.53)

Keshav Maharaj was magnificent in the SA20 2026 as he led Pretoria Capitals to the final in his debut season at the franchise. He took 12 wickets at an economy rate of 6.53, with best figures of 3 for 15 against the CSK franchise. Maharaj was the most economical spinner in the competition among those with at least five wickets.

Anrich Nortje

(Matches – 12, Wickets – 18, Economy – 7.01)

Anrich Nortje has certainly given the LSG franchise a hope for the IPL 2026 with his performance in the title-winning campaign for Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He was the best pacer in the competition, bowling at rapid pace and great rhythm. He was the second highest wicket-taker with 18 scalps at 7.01 runs per over.

Ottneil Baartman

(Matches – 9, Wickets – 20, Economy – 9.13)

Ottneil Baartman is the leading wicket-taker in the league and topped the bowling chart for this season. He took 20 wickets from just nine appearances at an economy of 9.13. He took 5 for 16 in one of the games versus Pretoria Capitals in the league stage.

SA20 2026 Team of the Tournament

Quinton de Kock (wk)

Ryan Rickelton

Aiden Markram

Dewald Brevis

James Coles

Sherfane Rutherford

Sikandar Raza

Marco Jansen

Keshav Maharaj

Anrich Nortje

Ottneil Baartman

