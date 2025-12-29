SEC vs PC Highlights: Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke Propel SEC To 188/6 Before PC Fight Back

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape came into this match on the back of a fantastic outing against the Paarl Royals.

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) and Pretoria Capitals (PC) locked horns in the 5th match of the SA20 2025-26 at St. George’s Park in Gqeberha. The Orange army came on the back of a comfortable win, whereas the Capitals were in search of their first points of the season. Here are the SEC vs PC highlights for all those who missed catching the action live.

SEC skipper Tristan Stubbs won the toss and elected to bat first, which was an important decision. The new ball tends to wobble a lot under lights at the venue, which makes batting difficult in the second innings. Having said that, the Sunrisers managed to get to 188/6, which was 15-20 runs short to where they should have been after the start thy received.

SEC vs PC Highlights

Let’s take a look at the SEC vs PC highlights at the St. George’s Park in Gqeberha. It was a match which saw multiple records being created – some of which have been dished out below.

He’s a Keeper! Quinton de Kock Continues Surge

The South African wicketkeeper-batter continued his prolific run of form, with a fiery 77 against the Keshav Maharaj-led side. He took the attack to the opposition immediately after he after he walked out to bat. The Capitals fed the Mumbai Indians (MI) player with some bad deliveries, and the 33-year-old did not hesitate to take them to the cleaners.

De Kock’s 77 was also the highest score by a batter at the venue in the history of the tournament. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter also scored a quickfire 42 in their opening fixture against the Paarl Royals, announcing himself to the big stage.

First of many in 🧡



[Quinton de Kock | Play With Fire | SEC vs PC] pic.twitter.com/7bGxZcwdf6 — Sunrisers Eastern Cape (@SunrisersEC) December 29, 2025

Matthew Breetzke Brings Value to a Changed Batting Order

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape experimented with their batting order in the first game, sending in Marco Jansen at three in place of Matthew Breetzke. However, the latter was sent out at three against the Capitals – an opportunity which he grabbed with both hands. Breetzke scored his third SA20 fifty, and also formed a 116-run partnership off 70 deliveries with Quinton de Kock.

This was the highest partnership by any duo in the SA20 till date for any position. After Jonny Bairstow fell cheaply, de Kock and Breetzke made sure that they upped the ante and also kept the wickets intact for a late surge.

Wonderful half-century from our 𝚖̶𝚊̶𝚗̶ 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁 in form 🤌



[Matthew Breetzke | Play With Fire | SEC vs PC] pic.twitter.com/RqBlO6mxKn — Sunrisers Eastern Cape (@SunrisersEC) December 29, 2025

ALSO READ:

Pretoria Capitals Bowlers Finish Strong

With the start that the SEC batters got, a score in excess of 200 looked like the first thing to be achieved. However, the Pretoria Capitals bowlers came back brilliantly in the second half of the innings to deny a powerful finish to the Sunrisers. As a result, the SEC batters could only gather 20 runs off the last three overs of the innings.

Tymal Mills and Lungi Ngidi bowled the last three overs of the innings, and were clinical with the execution of the slower deliveries. With the average first innings total at the venue being 159 (until the fixture), the SEC got the better end of the stick with 188/6.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.