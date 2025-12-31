SEC vs PR Highlights: Nqobani Mokoena Four-fer, David Miller Mayhem Powers Paarl Royals To First Win of SA20 2026

Sunrisers posted 149 in the first innings.

Paarl Royals (PR) took on Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in Match No.7 of the SA20 2026 on Wednesday afternoon at St George’s Park in Gqeberha. The SEC vs PR encounter got off to a slow start after the Sunrisers opted to bat first. At the end of the first innings, Sunrisers Eastern Cape could manage only 149 in their 20 overs.

SA20 2026: SEC vs PR Highlights

Let’s take a look at key highlights from the SEC vs PR clash in the SA20 2026.

Jonny Bairstow Blitz At The Top

Jonny Bairstow, who had a couple of low scores to begin the season, made an impact in their third game. After losing Quinton de Kock for just seven runs, the SEC had a quiet first three overs. Bairstow was able to counterattack, hitting 33 off 20 deliveries. He smashed four fours and a couple of sixes before falling to Ottneil Baartman in the sixth over.

Jordan Hermann Continues Sublime Form

Jordan Hermann carried on from where he left off in the last game to control the Sunrisers’ innings in the middle phase. The young left-hand batter showed remarkable composure on a tricky pitch to get his team to a fighting total.

Jordan scored 47 off 35 deliveries, laced with four fours and a maximum. Earlier in the season, he had blasted 62 not out off 28 balls against Paarl Royals and 37 off 20 versus Pretoria Capitals.

A much-needed knock. Well played, Jordan 👏 pic.twitter.com/sHMOdFLsuB — Sunrisers Eastern Cape (@SunrisersEC) December 31, 2025

Nqobani Mokoena Stars for Paarl Royals

Playing only his third game in the SA20, Nqobani Mokoena produced an outstanding performance to help Paarl Royals restrict the opponents to a low score. The right-arm pacer took four for 34 in his four overs. He removed Quinton de Kock in the first over and later claimed another big wicket in the form of Tristan Stubbs.

Moksss breathing fire at Gqeberha 😮‍💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/bR5MH7qxgz — Paarl Royals (@paarlroyals) December 31, 2025

Ottneil Baartman also bowled well, picking up three for 36. Bjorn Fortuin went wicketless, but made a positive impact by conceding only 16 runs in his full quota.

Marco Jansen Strikes In Powerplay

The premier Sunrisers Eastern Cape all-rounder, Marco Jansen, has had a quiet start to the season, but not for long. He delivered a solid performance in this game, hitting 17 off nine balls with the bat and then claiming two for 10 in his three overs in the powerplay.

Jansen’s spell helped his side reduce Paarl Royals to 30 for two in six overs. In the process, he became the first bowler to take 50 wickets in the SA20.

Quinton de Kock Grabs A Stunner

Quinton de Kock has made a habit of taking outrageous catches behind the stumps. He was at it yet again, plucking a stunner out of thin air. He flew to his right off Jansen’s bowling to dismiss Lhuan-dre Pretorius down the leg side.

David Miller Mayhem

The Paarl Royals captain arguably played one of his best knocks. In at 30/3 in 6.2 overs, David Miller accelerated the innings with some astonishing sixes. A fan in the stand surprised the others with a superb one-handed catch, courtesy of Miller’s mayhem. At the end of 16 overs, he has reached 62 runs with five sixes. He has also built a calm partnership of 84 with Keagan Lion-Cachet, who has added 24 off 25 so far.

The run-making show completed 2,000 runs in SA20 2026, and the partnership crossed three figures. On the other hand, the Sunrisers lost a beautiful opportunity to catch out KLC.

Last Over Insanity in SEC vs PR Clash

The captain was looking to finish things off on the first ball of the last over, but he could get only a single, putting Lion-Cachet on strike. The scores were tied. Two dot balls put pressure back on the Royals, and KLC was eventually caught on the fourth ball of the over after 45 off 40.

The Paarl Royals needed just one run in two balls, and the new man on the strike was Delano Potgieter. But the nail-biting SEC vs PR match came to an end with a wide off the bowler, Lewis Gregory. Miller stayed unbeaten at 71 off 38. The visitors completed their revenge and won their first match of the season by five wickets.

