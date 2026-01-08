Sikandar Raza Sends Faf du Plessis Packing With a Magnificent Delivery in JSK vs PR SA20 2025-26 [WATCH]

The former South African was batting pretty well till a delivery came with his name written on it.

The pitch showed signs of being uneven, and the ball was doing all sorts of things. Yet, the class of Faf du Plessis and James Vince got the Joburg Super Kings to a superb start. Just when things started to look under control, Sikandar Raza happened! And he started off by spinning a web around the JSK skipper.

The dismissal occurred on the first delivery of the eighth over of the first innings, with the scoreboard reading 73/0 for the Men in Yellow. The Zimbabwean struck gold right on his first delivery – a ball that almost turned squad to dismiss the JSK opener.

There was not much that the former Protea skipper could do about that delivery. It turned in very sharply after pitching, and went through the gap in between the bat-pad to skittle into the stumps. Though the JSK openers put up a good show in the powerplay, this wicket quickly pulled the strings on the hosts.

What Makes Sikandar Raza Difficult to Pick?

The 39-year-old does have the ability to spin the ball both ways, but that’s not his unique selling proposition. The reason why he becomes so difficult to pick sometimes has a lot to do with his run-up towards the release point.

Sikandar Raza hides the ball behind his right leg when he runs in to bowl, making it difficult for the batter to get sight of his grip. This is why most of the batters are forced to read the movement of the ball after pitching, which ends up rushing them.

In just three innings, the Zimbabwean all-rounder has already made his way to nine wickets, making him the second-highest wicket holder in the league currently (only behind Ottneil Baartman). The 39-year-old has been a force to reckon with for Zimbabwe in the shortest format, with contributions with bat and ball.

Sikandar Raza will be leading the Zimbabwean side in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, which would be an important tournament for the team. Zimbabwe have won only two of their last 10 T20Is, and will be a point of concern for the side. They last played a T20I in October 2025.

