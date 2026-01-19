South Africa All-rounder Ruled Out of SA20, Doubtful for T20 World Cup 2026

News
South Africa All-rounder Donovan Ferreira Ruled Out of SA20, Doubtful for T20 World Cup 2026
south-africa-cricket

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: January 19, 2026
1 min read
Joburg Super Kings (JSK) skipper Donovan Ferreira has picked up a shoulder injury during their latest clash against the Pretoria Capitals (PC). Unfortunately, the player has been sidelined from the remaining fixtures of the SA20 2026.

Injury Scare for South Africa Before T20 World Cup 2026

The all-rounder’s injury just days before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 would be concerning for the last edition’s runners-up. The 20-over championship will kickstart on February 7 in India, with South Africa starting their campaign against Afghanistan on February 11.

More to follow…

