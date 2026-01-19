South Africa All-rounder Ruled Out of SA20, Doubtful for T20 World Cup 2026

Joburg Super Kings (JSK) skipper Donovan Ferreira has picked up a shoulder injury during their latest clash against the Pretoria Capitals (PC). Unfortunately, the player has been sidelined from the remaining fixtures of the SA20 2026.
The all-rounder’s injury just days before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 would be concerning for the last edition’s runners-up. The 20-over championship will kickstart on February 7 in India, with South Africa starting their campaign against Afghanistan on February 11.

