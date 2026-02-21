South Africa Coach Drops Verdict on Dewald Brevis Selection Amidst Struggling Form Before IND VS SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash

Dewald Brevis has scored only 86 runs in four matches of the T20 World Cup 2026.

The last edition’s finalists, India and South Africa, are all set to lock horns in their first encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights. Ahead of the high-octane IND vs SA clash, the Proteas’ head coach Shukri Conrad has addressed the lean patch of youngster Dewald Brevis in the 20-over championship so far.

South Africa Coach on Dewald Brevis’ Poor Run in T20 World Cup 2026

The South African prodigy has not been off to a remarkable start in his maiden T20 World Cup appearance. Notably, the team has played three out of their four group-stage fixtures in Ahmedabad, where the upcoming IND vs SA contest will take place, and the batter’s latest scores in the ground are — a run-a-ball six against Canada, 23 off 19 deliveries facing Afghanistan, and a 17-ball 21 against New Zealand.

His solitary 30-plus score came in Delhi during their last league-stage match against the UAE. Despite the persistent rough form, Conrad backed the 22-year-old to rise to the occasion during the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights.

“Consistency is really not something we look for in T20 cricket. We’re watching for impact, and Dewald is that player. He can make an impact on the game singlehandedly. So can other players. But the bigger the occasion, the more the real Dewald Brevis stands out,” he stated.

He also recalled how the right-hander battled through a similar low-scoring run in the latest SA20 2026, managing only 194 runs in 10 matches of the group stage. But the most expensive signing of South Africa’s premier T20 league swiftly turned around the numbers in the knockouts, notching up two fifty-plus knocks and a stellar hundred for the Pretoria Capitals in the final.

“We saw that in the SA20. He had a lean period, and then in running into the knockout stages, he stood up,” added the head coach during the pre-match press-conference.

However, the batter doesn’t hold an impressive stat against India in T20Is. In the latest IND vs SA five-T20I series in December, Brevis had put up 69 runs in four innings, striking at 143.75. He also lasted just four balls and could make two runs before being dismissed in the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match.

South Africa Would Look to Avenge Final Defeat in IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026

The IND vs SA T20I tomorrow will be the sixth time for these two sides to take on each other in the past three months, with the visitors managing only one win so far. However, as the event changes to the T20 World Cup 2026, the Proteas will be eager to avenge their narrow six-run loss in the last edition’s final.

According to the head-to-head stats, the Men in Blue currently lead the rivalry with five victories in seven matches in the tournament’s history. But with both teams coming off an unbeaten run, an exciting IND vs SA clash awaits the fans in the third encounter of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights.

