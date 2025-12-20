South Africa Coach Weighs Options for Perfect Top-Order Combination Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

They lost the T20I series against India 3-1.

South Africa lost T20Is against India (3-1), Pakistan (2-1), Namibia (1-0), Pakistan at home (2-1), drew against England (1-1), Australia (2-1), Tri-nation series involved New Zealand and Zimbabwe, India at home (3-1), drew with Ireland (1-1), and were whitewashed against the West Indies (3-0). Since the T20 World Cup 2024, their only series win came against Pakistan at home in December 2024. The Proteas won the three-match T20I series 2-0, with the last match being abandoned.

The Proteas have lost eight out of 11 T20I series since emerging as runners-up in the previous edition of the World Cup. While it’s a major cause of concern, coach Shukri Conrad believes their recent tour was “wonderful.”

“This last bit has been wonderful for us in terms of conditions that we’re going to experience in a few months’ time when we come here for the World Cup. I’m really happy with the outcomes. India are the world champions in this format for a reason and we’ve got to make sure that we come back in a few months’ time and try and topple them,” Conrad explains.

South Africa Face Top-Order Dilemma

Coming to the nitty-gritty of the playing XI combinations, the South Africa coach points out key areas to focus on in the remaining two months before the T20 World Cup 2026 drama begins.

“At the top of the order, whether it’s opening or No. 3, I think we’ve got two in Quinton [de Kock] and Aiden and we’re probably looking at another batter at the top of the order. We’ve ticked quite a few boxes in terms of our middle order and middle to lower order,” Conrad added.

With the India squad announcement earlier today (December 20), the hosts addressed a major issue in the top-order batting line-up, something that they have tested plenty in the last few matches. Similarly, the Proteas will take the mix-and-match as a learning lesson.

South Africa’s Best Bet for T20 World Cup 2026

Speaking about the India tour and adding context, South Africa opened with Quinton de Kock in all four games. But his partner for the first match was Aiden Markram, and for the remaining three games, Reeza Hendricks. The No.3 spot was swatched with Tristan Stubbs, Markram for two matches, and lastly with Dewald Brevis.

Among the Test-playing nations, South Africa have shuffled with 31 players this year, just one less than the West Indies, but not too far from the top-most team (Hungary with 36 players).

Further digging into the best players at the top, Hendricks has played 12 matches in the top order this year, but scored 233 runs at a strike rate close to 100. Markram and de Kock have played eight games each, scoring 200+ and 280+ runs, with striking rates of 144 and 168. Agreeing with Conrad, Markram and de Kock’s spot is locked in.

Name Innings Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate Half-Centuries Ducks Reeza Hendricks 12 233 60 19.41 108.87 1 2 Aiden Markram 8 204 61 25.50 143.66 1 0 Quinton de Kock 8 187 90 23.37 168.46 2 2 L. G. Pretorius 11 156 51 14.18 126.82 1 2 R. D. Rickelton 5 118 71 23.60 132.58 1 1 H. E. van der Dussen 4 100 52* 33.33 119.04 1 0 T. de Zorzi 2 40 33 20.00 153.84 0 0 Dewald Brevis 1 31 31 31.00 182.35 0 0 Tristan Stubbs 1 14 14 14.00 155.55 0 0 R. A. Herman 2 11 10 5.50 64.70 0 0

Lhuan-dre Pretorius has played 11 games, but his numbers are as abysmal as 156 runs at 127 SR. Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen have similar stats, but with one player having a better strike rate, while the other player has a better average. Overall, neither cut a mega tournament like the T20 World Cup 2026.

Brevis and Stubbs haven’t been exposed much in the top order, but they are the players to gamble with. Playing Brevis in the 5th T20I at No.3, he smacked a 17-ball 31 with three fours and two sixes. Stubbs was slotted in at No.3 in the 1st T20I, making a nine-ball 14. This aggressive approach at the top is what the Proteas need on big stages. They are match-winners and more promising than experienced players like Hendricks.

Thus, South Africa’s batting line-up should begin with de Kock, Markram, Stubbs, David Miller, and so on.

