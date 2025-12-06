South Africa Hit by Injuries As Nandre Burger and Tony de Zorzi Ruled Out of 3rd IND vs SA ODI

Just before the 3rd IND vs SA ODI, South Africa suffered a setback as pacer Nandre Burger and batter Tony de Zorzi were ruled out due to injuries.

Scans Confirm Injury Blow for South Africa Duo

Nandre Burger felt discomfort in his right hamstring while bowling in the second ODI, and de Zorzi experienced pain in his right hamstring while batting, forcing him to stop during the run chase.

Scans done on Friday confirmed the extent of their injuries.

The batter de Zorzi will also miss the upcoming five-match T20 series against India starting December 9 and will return home. No replacements have been announced yet.

South Africa Squad for the 3rd ODI vs India

Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen.

Adding to the woes for South Africa, fast bowler Kwena Maphaka has not recovered as expected from his left hamstring injury during the final stage of his rehab and will not be fit for the start of the T20I series. He has been withdrawn from the squad, and fast bowler Lutho Sipamla has been added to the team.

South Africa Eyes Historic Series Win in India

India lost both Tests against the visiting South Africa team and lost the second ODI as well, which has taken the three match ODI series into a decider. India have faced a few series losses at home in different formats, but they usually do not lose more than one series to the same team. The last time this happened was in 1986-87 when Pakistan toured India. Under Imran Khan, Pakistan won the five match Test series 1-0 and then won the six match ODI series 5-1.

South Africa can become the first team in almost four decades to win both the Test and ODI series against India on the same tour. India, on the other hand, will be hoping to win the ODI series as they have already lost the Test series to the Proteas.

The home team made a strong start in Ranchi by winning the first ODI easily, but they went down in the second ODI in Raipur. South Africa chased a huge target of 359 runs to level the series with one game left. The final match will be played at the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Since the 2019 ODI World Cup, India have lost only one home ODI series, which was against Australia in 2023.

