Sunrisers Hyderabad Franchise Wins Third SA20 Title Led By Tristan Stubbs

Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise, Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) have lifted the SA20 title for the third time in four seasons, defining what consistency actually means. The Orange Army chased 159 in the Final against Pretoria Capitals with Tristan Stubbs and Matthew Breetzke starring when it mattered the most.

Pretoria Capitals got to 158/7 on the back of a stunning century from Dewald Brevis – which was the maiden ton in an SA20 Final. However, the remaining team managed to score less than run-a-ball, to end up at a below-par total.

In response, the SEC were put in a spot of bother and were reduced to 48/4. It was then, that skipper Stubbs and Matthew Breetzke stitched an unbeaten partnership to take the team home. While Stubbs scored an unbeaten 63 off 41 deliveries, Breetzke was not far too behind, with a sumptuous 49-ball 68*.

The Orange Army could not put their hands on the title last season, after going down to the Mumbai Indians Cape Town (MICT). However, they have marked their presence as champions of the league in each of the remaining three seasons.

Apart from Dewald Brevis’ heroics, and Bryce Parsons who managed a run-a-ball 30, none of the other batters could get going for the Capitals. This was the reason that they could not cross the 160-run mark despite a scintillating ton from the Protean youngster.

“We know we bat well, so we kept looking for an over to get momentum. It came in the 16th over and we ran with it. I really enjoyed captaining, a great group to work with,” said SEC skipper Tristan Stubbs after the clash.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise required 60 off the last four overs, which is not an easy task despite two set batters at the crease. However, the two Protea batters dug it out for the team, winning with four balls to spare.

The Men in Orange were quite clinical throughout the season, finishing at the top of the points table with 28 points in their kitty. They won five matches in the group stages, and has a pretty convincing side to bring back their crown which they had lost last season.

