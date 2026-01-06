Trent Boult Belted Brutally by Faf du Plessis in MICT vs JSK SA20 2025-26, Concerns For Mumbai Indians Ahead Of IPL 2026

The Joburg Super Kings yielded 19 runs off the sixth over of the first innings, which was bowled by Trent Boult.

The 15th match of the ongoing SA20 2025-26 was between two teams that have ruled the hearts of the fans since the beginning of franchise cricket. The Mumbai Indians Cape Town and the Joburg Super Kings locked horns in Cape Town. In a game which was struck by constant rain, Faf du Plessis belted Trent Boult for raining fours and a six.

Despite losing a couple of wickets, the Joburg Super Kings were going strong with a run-rate of 10 an over. After five overs, the score was 50/2 when Trent Boult came in to bowl his second over of the clash. However, he was taken to the cleaners with three boundaries and a maximum off the first four deliveries of the over before rain played spoilsport again.

The same over saw the Joburg Super Kings skipper get to a great milestone in the shortest format of the game. Faf du Plessis became the 10th player in the world to scale 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. The 41-year-old will be hopeful of continuing his tremendous form throughout the tournament.

ALSO READ:

Trent Boult a Huge Concern For Mumbai Indians

Forget the Indian Premier League (IPL), Trent Boult’s form would be a huge concern for the MICT side as well in the ongoing Protean franchise league. The left-arm pacer, who is considered to be one of the most lethal bowlers in the powerplay in T20 cricket has not been able to make an impact in the tournament.

In six matches so far, Boult has been able to pick up just four wickets, which is way below what the franchise would have expected out of him. The Kiwi pacer has not been effective with the new ball, which has been his unique selling proposition in his career.

Trent Boult and first-over wickets were very synonymous. However, the New Zealand speedster has been wayward with his lines and lengths – which has allowed batters to take advantage of his pace. His deliveries to Faf du Plessis in the last over of the powerplay were there to be hit. The batter just had to make sure that they were sent to the boundary, and Faf du Plessis is too good a batter to miss out.

With that being said, Boult is set to be one of the most important bowlers in the attack for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2026 along with Jasprit Bumrah. The five-time IPL champions have also signed Shardul Thakur for the season. But the impact that the Kiwi pacer can create in the powerplay would be second to none, and Hardik Pandya would want the original Boult back at any cost.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.