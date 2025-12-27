Who Is Jason Smith? — 31-Year-Old MI Cape Town Star That Could Be an Ideal White-Ball Prospect for South Africa

In the SA20 2024-25 season he was with Durban's Super Giants

The 31-year-old Jason Smith is representing MI Cape Town in the SA20 2025-26 season. He made a strong start to the tournament in the opening match against Durban’s Super Giants. Batting at No. 4, Smith scored 41 runs off just 14 balls. His innings included four fours and three sixes and came at a strike rate of 292.86, helping MI Cape Town get early momentum in the game.

Early career and domestic journey

Jason Smith is a top-order batter who can also bat at No.4 and bowl right arm medium pace. He made his domestic debut in February 2013 when he played his first class match for Western Province. Since then, he has been a regular name in South African domestic cricket. Along with first class cricket, Smith has played extensively in List A and T20 formats. He currently represents the Dolphins in domestic competitions and has been one of their key batters in recent seasons.

First class, List A and T20 record

In first class cricket, Smith has played 95 matches and scored 4431 runs at an average of 34.34. His record includes seven centuries and 30 half centuries, showing his ability to play long and consistent innings. In T20 cricket, Smith has scored 1767 runs in 77 innings at an average of 30.46 with a strike rate of 128.41. In List A cricket, he has scored 2180 runs at an average of 35.73. Apart from his batting, Smith has also contributed with the ball. He has taken 108 wickets in first class cricket, 36 in List A and 33 in T20s.

T20 performances and recent form

Smith made his domestic T20 debut against Namibia in the CSA Provincial T20 Challenge in 2014. He was also part of the South Africa Under 19 team that won the Under 19 World Cup in 2014, alongside players like Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada. His recent form in T20 cricket has been impressive. In the CSA T20 Challenge 2025, Smith played four matches for the Dolphins and scored 149 runs in three innings at an average of 74.50 and a strike rate of 196.05. In the 2024 edition, he scored 132 runs in four innings at an average of 44.00.

International debut and future prospects

Jason Smith made his ODI debut in September 2024 against Afghanistan. In three matches, he scored 132 runs at an average of 44.00, with a highest score of 91. He also made his T20I debut in August 2024 against West Indies and has scored 37 runs in two matches so far.

If he has a strong SA20 season with MI Cape Town, he could be in contention for South Africa’s ODI squad in the future. With the T20 World Cup scheduled for February 2026, it may be difficult for him to make that squad. However, with the ODI World Cup set to be played in South Africa in 2027, Smith could be in the mix.

