Why Are George Linde and Jason Smith Not in South Africa Playing XI Tonight in SA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2026?

Both George Linde and Jason Smith have been key components of the South Africa playing XI in the recent past.

When there’s too much of quality in a side, some players have to be sidelined as only 11 can take the field. The Aiden Markram-led Protea side are facing a similar situation tonight in their opening T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Canada. The South Africa playing XI do not feature George Linde and Jason Smith.

The Proteas are all set to feature in their first-ever T20I match against Canada, and Aiden Markram admitted in the pre-match press conference that he was not sure of what to expect from the associate nation.

Though it is just the third day of the tournament, many associate nations have come extremely close to taking the bigger teams by surprise. And Markram seemed fully aware of the consequences of taking any team lightly, let alone Canada.

George Linde & Jason Smith Not in South Africa Playing XI

The South African skipper confirmed that the 2024 T20 World Cup finalists chose to go in with four seamers, and Keshav Maharaj as their spin-bowling option – which put Linde on the bench. However, Jason Smith’s exclusion seems to be purely based on the combination that the team management has decided on, considering various aspects like the pitch in Ahmedabad.

What South Africa have done via this playing XI is that, they have added incredible depth to their batting in the form of including Corbin Bosch, who will bat at 8. To add to that, Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj, who walk in after Bosch, are no mugs with the bat and can take the attack to the opposition.

SA vs CAN Playing XIs

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (capt), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

Canada Playing XI: Dilpreet Bajwa (capt), Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva, Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel

