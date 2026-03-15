Why Is Aiden Markram Not in South Africa Squad for NZ vs SA T20I Series?

Aiden Markram was the seventh-highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2026.

After a disappointing nine-wicket loss against the opposition in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final, South Africa will now take on New Zealand for a five-match 20-over series. But several prominent players have not made it to the visitors’ squad, including the T20I captain Aiden Markram.

Why Aiden Markram Is Not in South Africa Squad for New Zealand T20Is

Following a jampacked one-month-long action in the latest T20 championship, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has decided to rest their key players in the subsequent white-ball series. Alongside skipper Markram, veteran players like Quinton de Kock, David Miller, and young guns like Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs have also been rested for the tour.

Meanwhile, spinner Keshav Maharaj will lead the Proteas in the NZ vs SA T20Is. Multiple young players might earn an opportunity to represent the national side in the ongoing series, including Connor Esterhuizen, Dian Forrester, and Jordan Hermann. Notably, the 19-year-old Nqobani Mokoena has also received his maiden national team call-up after putting up a commendable show on his SA20 debut.

South Africa T20I Squad against New Zealand

Keshav Maharaj (C), Ottneil Baartman, Eathan Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Nqobani Mokoena, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen, and Jason Smith.

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South Africa Leads Head-to-Head Record in SA vs NZ T20Is

Despite a heartbreaking defeat in the T20 World Cup 2026 knockouts, the Proteas would want to continue their domination over the Black Caps in the SA vs NZ T20Is. South Africa have claimed 12 out of their 20 matches in the shortest format of the game so far, which also comprises both of their overseas tours on New Zealand soil.

The side are continuing a great run in the format, as their only loss of the mega ICC event came after an unbeaten run throughout the league stage and the Super Eights. South Africa had also clinched the home 20-over series against the West Indies by 2-1 earlier this year.

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