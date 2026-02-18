Why is David Miller not in South Africa Playing XI today for SA vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 Match? The Proteas have made four changes in this match, and David Miller is one of the players who has been rested.

Why is David Miller not in South Africa Playing XI today for SA vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 Match?

South Africa are playing their final group match before the Super 8 stage, and at the toss, captain Aiden Markram shared an update on why is David Miller not in South Africa Playing XI today for SA vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 match.

Since the team has already qualified for the next stage, they decided to try some of their bench players and rest a few regular starters.

They have made four changes to the Playing XI, with Jason Smith, George Linde, Anrich Nortje and Kwena Maphaka coming in for David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen.

Playing XIs for SA vs UAE

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka.

UAE: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.

ALSO READ:

The Impact of David Miller in South Africa’s Batting Lineup

David Miller has been a key player for South Africa in the middle order. In the T20 World Cup 2026, he has scored 83 runs in three innings and remained unbeaten in each of them. He has a strike rate of 150.90.

He had suffered a groin injury during the SA20 in January, and his fitness remains very important for the Proteas. In this tournament, he has once again shown how vital he is with both the bat and in the field.

Since this is South Africa’s last group match and they have already qualified for the next stage, the team management decided not to take any risks. It is also the reason which has led to “Why is David Miller not in South Africa playing XI today for SA vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 match”.

South Africa and New Zealand have qualified for the Super 8 stage from Group D. The Proteas will face Zimbabwe, West Indies and India in the next round.

They will play against India and West Indies in Ahmedabad, while their match against Zimbabwe will be held in Delhi.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.