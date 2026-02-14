Why Is George Linde Not in South Africa Playing XI Tonight in SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Fixture

South Africa all-rounder George Linde has scalped 32 wickets in T20Is so far.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is known to host high-profile clashes, and it is set for another one between South Africa and New Zealand. Protea all-rounder George Linde will not be a part of the playing XI, and is replaced by Corbin Bosch, who provides a medium-pace option.

With both teams having one two games each in the group stage, this will be a battle of who breaks first. Both the Kiwis and the South Africans have been clinical in their approach in the two fixtures played so far, and the winner for this clash will have one leg in the next stage of the tournament.

While the Aiden Markram-led side made just one change to their side with Corbin Bosch coming in for George Linde, New Zealand went in with the same playing XI.

Toss Update 🪙



🇿🇦 South Africa have won the toss and elected to Bowl first.



🔁 One change for #TheProteas sees George Linde make way for Corbin Bosch.



Here’s how we line up for the third match of our #T20WorldCup campaign. 🏏#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/FLijNY1kAX — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 14, 2026

ALSO READ:

Will the George Linde Absence Affect South Africa?

The fact that the South Africans have chosen to go without Linde is an indication of how they seem to have read the pitch. Though Bosch’s batting prowess is a lot more controlled than George Linde, the bowling side of things presents a fair contrast in terms of the genre.

In 30 innings, Linde has racked up 32 wickets at an economy of 7.59 – which makes him a good bowler for some control in the middle-overs of the innings. That being said, he has also scalped a four-wicket haul to add to the 303 runs he has scored at a strike-rate of 142.45, which stands commendable.

After adding Bosch, the Proteas will go into the fixture with four pace-bowling options, the other three being Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada. With Rabada not finding the form that is expected out of him, Aiden Markram will be pleased to find some support in Bosch.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.