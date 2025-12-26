Why Is Kagiso Rabada Not in MI Cape Town Playing XI for the SA20 2026 Opener Against Durban’s Super Giants

He missed the India series too.

The festive season has truly begun with the SA20 2026 opening clash of MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants. But a key MICT player, Kagiso Rabada, is set to miss a couple of matches in the fourth season of the T20 league.

Kagiso Rabada Set To Miss Some SA20 2026 Matches

As the coin went up for the first time in the SA20 2026, DSG skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and chose to bat first at Newlands in Cape Town.

Speaking at the toss ceremony, MICT captain Rashid Khan spoke about Rabada’s exclusion.

He said, “Rabada will be out for a couple of matches, will hopefully be in for the third game.”

The South African pacer has been out of action since November. He missed two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is during the India series due to a rib injury.

Playing XIs for MICT vs DSG

MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran, George Linde, Jason Smith, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (C), Dwaine Pretorius, Tristan Luus, and Trent Boult.

Durban Super Giants: Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Evan Jones, David Wiese, Eathan Bosch, Simon Harmer, Kwena Maphaka, and Noor Ahmad.

ALSO READ:

Huge Boost To South Africa Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

The 30-year-old pacer was last seen in action during the Pakistan vs South Africa Test series. Across the two matches, which were heavily dominated by the spinners, Kagiso Rabada took four wickets and made 71 runs with the bat. He missed the white-ball tour of three ODIs and T20Is each.

The Protea pacer has been away from the field for the majority of the time this year. Earlier during the Indian Premier League season with the Gujarat Titans, Rabada served a provisional suspension for the unintentional use of a recreational drug.

In 2025, the fast bowler has played five matches and taken six wickets at an average of 27.16, and an economy soaring over 10. While it’s a boost for South Africa to have their mainstay back to play in the subcontinent, it’s crucial for Rabada to quickly regain form.

MICT will face the same team at their home ground in Durban on December 28. Their third fixture, on New Year’s Eve, is at home in Cape Town, against Pretoria Capitals. Expectedly, Rabada should feature in that match.

For the T20 World Cup 2026, South Africa’s campaign will begin on February 9 against Canada in Ahmedabad. They will continue to play two more games at the Narendra Modi Stadium before their last league-stage match in Delhi.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.