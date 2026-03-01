Why is Kagiso Rabada not in South Africa playing XI today for ZIM vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match? The fast bowler has been rested for this game ahead of the semi final.

Why is Kagiso Rabada not in South Africa playing XI today for ZIM vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The skipper Aiden Markram shared an update on Why is Kagiso Rabada not in South Africa playing XI today for ZIM vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match? He confirmed that Kagiso Rabada has been rested as part of three changes made by South Africa for this game.

Along with Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen have also been rested for this match.

The captain said the players coming in Kwena Maphaka, George Linde and Anrich Nortje have been working hard behind the scenes and deserve a chance to play.

He added that resting key players allows the team to test their bench strength and stay prepared in case of injuries before the semi final.

ZIM vs SA Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani.

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi.

ALSO READ:

Kagiso Rabada did not have a good start to the T20 World Cup. After taking two wickets in the first two matches, he went wicketless in the next three games before the West Indies match.



In the group stage game against Afghanistan, he had 13 runs to defend in the final over. He bowled a no ball on the first delivery. He conceded 12 runs and the match went into a Super Over. The first Super Over was tied, but South Africa won in the second Super Over.

However, the Proteas main fast bowler has now found his form. In the previous match against West Indies, he picked up two wickets and gave away only 22 runs in his spell. This is a good sign for the team ahead of the semi final.

South Africa Likely to Face New Zealand in Semi Final

South Africa are likely to face New Zealand in the semi final of the T20 World Cup 2026. It is not confirmed yet, but this is the most likely outcome.

If South Africa lose by a big margin against Zimbabwe, and either West Indies or India who are facing each other to decide the second team to qualify for the semi final from this group win by a huge margin, then the Proteas could finish second in the group. In that case, they will face England in the semi final. Otherwise, they will finish at the top of the group.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.