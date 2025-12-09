Why Is Kagiso Rabada Not Playing In IND vs SA T20I Series?

His last T20I appearance was against England in September.

South Africa are facing India in a three match T20I series starting on December 10. After their historic 2-0 Test series win, the Proteas lost the ODI series 2-1. But one major name is missing from their playing XI for the T20I series, and that is Kagiso Rabada.

Why is Kagiso Rabada not included in the South Africa squad for the T20I series

Rabada, South Africa’s main fast bowler, injured his rib during training before the first Test. He was then ruled out of the rest of the tour because the pain did not improve, as confirmed by the medical team during the second Test. So he is also set to miss IND vs SA T20I series.

“The injury has been closely monitored by the Proteas medical team, and due to ongoing discomfort in the affected area, Rabada has been withdrawn from the remainder of the tour, ” the Cricket South Africa’s statement read during the 2nd test.

The pacer was originally expected to play in all three formats on this tour, but his rib injury forced him to miss the remaining matches and return home early.

South Africa Squad for the IND vs SA T20I series

Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Donovan Ferreira (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

Proteas Expect Kagiso Rabada to Recover Before T20 World Cup 2026

Kagiso Rabada has played only five T20Is in 2025 and has taken six wickets. His last T20I was against England in September, and since then he has not played any T20I match for the Proteas. After that, he played only two Tests, which were against Pakistan. He was rested for the white ball leg of the Pakistan tour. Later, during training before the first Test against India, he got injured and was ruled out.

South Africa will now hope for his quick recovery because after this five match T20I series, they have only one more short format series left before the T20 World Cup 2026. That series will be at home against West Indies. After that, they will travel to India for the World Cup. Rabada’s fitness could be a concern as he is a key player and their leading fast bowler.

South Africa Head to Head record against India in T20Is

In T20Is, the Proteas do not have the same strong record they enjoy in Tests and ODIs against India. Out of the 31 T20Is played between the two teams, South Africa have won 12 matches, while India have won 18. One game ended with no result.

The last time the two sides met in a T20I series was when South Africa hosted India for a four match contest. The home team lost that series 3-1.

