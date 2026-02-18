Marco Jansen is not playing against UAE.

Why is Marco Jansen not in South Africa playing XI today for SA vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 game? The reason has not been disclosed, but he might be rested.

South Africa have already advanced to the Super 8 round after defeating Canada, Afghanistan, and New Zealand in their previous games. Hence, their fixture against UAE is effectively a dead rubber, since the seedings are already determined.

So, they might have thought to give rest to Marco Jansen, who played all games so far and did exceptionally well, especially as a bowler. It will help him remain fresh and firing for the all-important Super 8 stage, where the Proteas will face India, Zimbabwe, and West Indies.

South Africa also get the opportunity to try out fringe players who are yet to get a game in the tournament. Kwena Maphaka has replaced Jansen as a left-arm pacer in the XI.

Hence, this is the answer to the question ‘Why is Marco Jansen not in South Africa playing XI today for SA vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 game?’ He doesn’t have any injury concerns for now.

Marco Jansen’s top form in T20 World Cup 2026

Marco Jansen has been one of the most effective bowlers in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The left-arm pacer has seven wickets at 16 runs apiece and an economy rate of 9.33 across three innings.

He showed several variations and tricks in the tournament, which were clearly too good for batters to face. Additionally, the pitches in Ahmedabad suited his craft, for he could only generate extra bounce and use his height effectively.

It helped South Africa keep the likes of Anrich Nortje and Kwena Maphaka on the bench. Marco Jansen also gives them batting depth and can hit the ball long in the lower order.

He couldn’t have found a better time to peak as a T20 player, and his form will be crucial if South Africa are to go all the way through and win the tournament. Hence, no wonder the team wants him to stay fresh and recharged for the next round.

SA vs UAE Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka

UAE: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah

