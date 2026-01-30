Why Quinton de Kock Used Dewald Brevis Bat During Career-Best 115 off 49 in SA vs WI 2nd T20I

Quinton De Kock scored his career-best 115 off 49 balls for South Africa in the second T20I against West Indies in Centurion, but he used his teammate Dewald Brevis’ bat.

Why Quinton de Kock Borrowed Dewald Brevis Bat

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Quinton De Kock revealed that he had forgotten his bats just half an hour before the team bus left for stadium. He felt a bit embarrassed and made quick calls trying to get them back. He found a bat in his teammate Dewald Brevis bag before heading into the change room.

“Before I got into the change room, I went looking around between [Dewald] Brevi[s] and Ricks [Ryan Rickelton] and I just pulled one out of Brevi’s bag. I said, I’m just going to use this one today. Brevi said, ‘It’s fine, it’s a good bat for you because it’s a left-handed bat’,” de Kock said.

Quinton De Kock added that he will use his own bats once they arrive because the borrowed bat did not suit him.

“To be honest, I didn’t really enjoy it. The weight was out of place for me. It’s for youngsters who swing hard. So I won’t be having it back at any time,” he added.

While chasing a target of 222, Quinton De Kock smashed 115 off 49 balls, including six boundaries and 10 sixes, at a strike rate of 234.69. Apart from him, Ryan Rickelton scored an unbeaten 77 off 36 balls as South Africa chased the target in 17.5 overs with seven wickets in hand.

This was de kock’s second T20I century. His first one was also against West Indies at the same venue in Centurion in 2023, and he reached the hundred in 43 balls, the same as this time. Clearly, De Kock enjoys playing against West Indies.

De Kock had missed the previous match as he was rested after returning from the SA20 season with Sunrisers Eastern Cape. In that tournament, he scored 390 runs in 11 innings, finished as the top scorer, and won the Player of the Tournament award, helping his team lift the title.

His form will be vital for the Proteas in the T20 World Cup 2026, which starts on February 7.

