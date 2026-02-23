News
Why T20Is Have Been Removed for SA vs ENG Series? Check Full South Africa Home Fixtures for 2026–27
south-africa-cricket

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: February 23, 2026
2 min read
The South Africa home fixtures for 2026-27 was announced earlier today (February 23). Interestingly, the T20I leg for the England series, which was initially there in the FTP (2023-2027), has now been removed. Notably, the SA vs ENG series was slated to be played across all three formats, with three fixtures in each of T20Is, ODIs and Tests.

It is now understood that the short-format leg has been scrapped due to ‘scheduling conflicts’. Furthermore, Cricket South Africa (CSA) is looking for a window ‘to reschedule’.

The clash of dates has happened because of the SA20 2027 season, which starts on January 9. In fact, the SA vs ENG ODI leg had to be squeezed in and will end up overlapping with the SA20 2027, with the bilateral series scheduled to get over on January 15.

This is now the second time that an England white-ball tour has clashed with SA20 dates, happening previously during the inaugural edition in 2022-2023, where it was paused for a week to accommodate a bilateral series that proved vital to South Africa’s qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

While the South Africa Home Fixtures for 2026–27 end with the England series, they will begin the home season against Australia. With the focus being on the World Test Champions (WTC Final 2027) and the ODI World Cup 2027, the Rainbow nation have a crucial home leg ahead. They are also the defending WTC champions and the hosts for the ODI World Cup.

After the Australia series, South Africa will host Bangladesh for an all-format series.

ALSO READ:

South Africa Home Fixtures for 2026–27

Check full date and schedule of South Africa Home Fixtures for 2026-27.

Vs Australia (SA vs AUS)

3 ODIs

  • 1st ODI: September 24, Durban
  • 2nd ODI: September 27, Johannesburg
  • 3rd ODI: September 30, Potchefstroom

3 Tests

  • 1st Test: October 9, Durban
  • 2nd Test: October 18, Gqeberha
  • 3rd Test: October 27, Cape Town

Vs Bangladesh (SA vs BAN)

2 Tests

  • 1st Test: November 15, Johannesburg
  • 2nd Test: November 23, Centurion

3 ODIs

  • 1st ODI: December 1, East London
  • 2nd ODI: December 4, Gqeberha
  • 3rd ODI: December 7, Cape Town

3 T20Is

  • 1st T20I: December 10, Kimberley
  • 2nd T20I: December 12, Benoni
  • 3rd T20I: December 13, Centurion

Vs England (SA vs ENG)

3 Tests

  • 1st Test: December 17, Johannesburg
  • 2nd Test: December 26, Centurion
  • 3rd Test: January 3, Cape Town

3 ODIs

  • 1st ODI: January 10, Paarl
  • 2nd ODI: January 13, Bloemfontein
  • 3rd ODI: January 15, Bloemfontein

