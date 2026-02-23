Why T20Is Have Been Removed for SA vs ENG Series? Check Full South Africa Home Fixtures for 2026–27

The South Africa home fixtures for 2026-27 was announced earlier today (February 23). Interestingly, the T20I leg for the England series, which was initially there in the FTP (2023-2027), has now been removed. Notably, the SA vs ENG series was slated to be played across all three formats, with three fixtures in each of T20Is, ODIs and Tests.

It is now understood that the short-format leg has been scrapped due to ‘scheduling conflicts’. Furthermore, Cricket South Africa (CSA) is looking for a window ‘to reschedule’.

The clash of dates has happened because of the SA20 2027 season, which starts on January 9. In fact, the SA vs ENG ODI leg had to be squeezed in and will end up overlapping with the SA20 2027, with the bilateral series scheduled to get over on January 15.

This is now the second time that an England white-ball tour has clashed with SA20 dates, happening previously during the inaugural edition in 2022-2023, where it was paused for a week to accommodate a bilateral series that proved vital to South Africa’s qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

While the South Africa Home Fixtures for 2026–27 end with the England series, they will begin the home season against Australia. With the focus being on the World Test Champions (WTC Final 2027) and the ODI World Cup 2027, the Rainbow nation have a crucial home leg ahead. They are also the defending WTC champions and the hosts for the ODI World Cup.

After the Australia series, South Africa will host Bangladesh for an all-format series.

South Africa Home Fixtures for 2026–27

Check full date and schedule of South Africa Home Fixtures for 2026-27.

Vs Australia (SA vs AUS)

3 ODIs

1st ODI: September 24, Durban

September 24, Durban 2nd ODI: September 27, Johannesburg

September 27, Johannesburg 3rd ODI: September 30, Potchefstroom

3 Tests

1st Test: October 9, Durban

October 9, Durban 2nd Test: October 18, Gqeberha

October 18, Gqeberha 3rd Test: October 27, Cape Town

Vs Bangladesh (SA vs BAN)

2 Tests

1st Test: November 15, Johannesburg

November 15, Johannesburg 2nd Test: November 23, Centurion

3 ODIs

1st ODI: December 1, East London

December 1, East London 2nd ODI: December 4, Gqeberha

December 4, Gqeberha 3rd ODI: December 7, Cape Town

3 T20Is

1st T20I: December 10, Kimberley

December 10, Kimberley 2nd T20I: December 12, Benoni

December 12, Benoni 3rd T20I: December 13, Centurion

Vs England (SA vs ENG)

3 Tests

1st Test: December 17, Johannesburg

December 17, Johannesburg 2nd Test: December 26, Centurion

December 26, Centurion 3rd Test: January 3, Cape Town

3 ODIs

1st ODI: January 10, Paarl

January 10, Paarl 2nd ODI : January 13, Bloemfontein

: January 13, Bloemfontein 3rd ODI: January 15, Bloemfontein

