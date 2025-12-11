The Hundred 2026 Retentions: Welsh Fire Secure Phil Salt, MI London To Keep Sam Curran and Will Jacks

The deadline is on January 16.

The Hundred is moving away from the player draft and will introduce a player auction from the 2026 season. This change comes after private investors bought stakes in all eight teams, with many of the new owners already linked to the IPL.

Out of the eight teams, four have been taken over by owners of IPL franchises. Northern Superchargers are now owned by the Sun Group, who also own Sunrisers Hyderabad, so the team has been renamed as Sunrisers Leeds.

Oval Invincibles have been renamed as MI London, as they are now owned by Reliance Industries, the same group that owns the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Manchester Originals have become Manchester Super Giants after being taken over by the RPSG Group (Sanjiv Goenka), who also own the Lucknow Super Giants.

The GMR Group, who own the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, have bought stakes in Southern Brave, but they have not changed the team’s name.

Retention Rules for The Hundred 2026

With the new ownership in place, teams will now shift their focus to squad building. Each team can keep or pre-sign up to four players before The Hundred 2026 auction.

They can retain four players from last season and pre-sign a maximum of three. Every team must keep at least one player. The retention deadline day is on January 16.

Teams must follow these rules:

Can pre-sign a maximum of two England centrally contracted players

Can pre-sign a maximum of two overseas players

They must retain at least one player — this can be an England contracted, overseas, or domestic player

Once the teams complete their retentions and pre-signings, they will fill the remaining slots in the IPL-style auction.

Harry Brook and Phil Salt Secure Big-Money Deals in The Hundred

According to ESPNcricinfo Harry Brook is set to earn £470,000 for playing in The Hundred next year, as the tournament’s new investors rush to complete their direct signings and retentions before the March auction. Brook has led the Northern Superchargers for the last two seasons and has now agreed to stay with the team in their new identity as Sunrisers Leeds. His £470,000 deal could make him the highest-paid player in the competition.

Phil Salt is also getting a major contract, worth around £450,000, after Welsh Fire won the battle to sign him ahead of London Spirit and Manchester Super Giants. Salt had been with Manchester Originals since the start and captained them in the last two seasons.

Here’s a look at the other retentions and pre-signings for all teams.

Team Wise Retentions and Pre-Signings for The Hundred 2026

MI London

Retentions: Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rashid Khan

London Spirit

Pre-Signings: Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton

Manchester Super Giants

Retentions: Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Noor Ahmad

Welsh Fire

Pre-Signings: Phil Salt

Southern Brave

Retentions: Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer Pre-Signings: Jamie Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Tristan Stubbs

Sunrisers Leeds

Retentions: Harry Brook

Harry Brook Pre-Signings: Brydon Carse, Mitchell Marsh

Trent Rockets

Retentions: Joe Root

Joe Root Pre-Signings: Ben Duckett

As of now Birmingham Phoenix have not made any retentions or pre-signings.

