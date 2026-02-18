Suryakumar Yadav Survives Big Injury Scare After Collision With Rinku Singh While Attempting a Catch During IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 [WATCH]

India survived a major injury scare after a dangerous collision between skipper Suryakumar Yadav and finisher Rinku Singh during the IND vs NED clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 today (February 18). With the game being a dead-rubber and a crucial Super 8 clash lined up next against South Africa next on Sunday (February 22), the Men in Blue will consider themselves extremely lucky that the incident did not turn out to be too serious.

The incident happened on the final over of the Dutch innings. On the second ball of the over, Shivam Dube bowled a slowish wide outside off delivery as Zach Lion-Cachet skied it. Suryakumar Yadav called for the catch as he went back running from extra cover while Rinku Singh also came in to attempt it. However, the duo failed to hold onto the ball and ended up suffering a bad collision. SKY remained on the ground for some time before getting up and having a chat with Rinku as both players avoided a scary mishap.

Watch the video of the collision below.

Suryakumar Yadav & Co continue unbeaten run in T20 World Cup 2026

Speaking about the IND vs NED, the Men in Blue sealed the contest comfortably by 17 runs to maintain their unbeaten streak in the ICC event. In the process, they finished Group A standings at the top with eight points from four matches.

India batted first and posted a total of 193/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of an explosive fifty from Shivam Dube. The dynamic all-rounder blasted a fiery 31-ball 66, including four boundaries and six maximums to register his highest individual T20I score. Apart from Dube, Suryakumar Yadav (34 off 28balls), Tilak Varma (31 off 27 balls) and Hardik Pandya (30 off 21 balls) contributed with quick cameos. However, fortunes did not change for star India opener Abhishek Sharma, who registered his third straight duck and is yet to open his account in the tournament.

The Indian bowlers then did a commendable job to restrict the Netherlands to 176/7 in 20 overs. Varun Chakravarthy was once again the pick of the bowlers, finishing with a spell of 3/14 from his three overs.

India will now shift their focus to the Super 8 stage, where they will start with a fixture against South Africa on Sunday (February 22).

