Afghanistan Wicketkeeper Pulls off MS Dhoni-Esque Runout With Backhanded Throw in U19 World Cup 2026 [WATCH]

Afghanistan U19 wicketkeeper and captain Mahboob Khan gave an exemplary display of his prowess behind the stumps by pulling off a runout out of thin air against South Africa in the ongoing U19 World Cup 2026 today (January 16).

During the 14th over of the Proteas chase, Muhammed Bulbulia tried to reverse sweep a Wahidullah Zadran delivery but mistimed it. The ball trickled down to the leg side off his pads as the bowler went up with an appeal. Fixated on what’s happening at the non-striker’s end, Bulbulia was caught unaware as Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mahboob Khan collected the ball in a nifty manner and dislodged the bails with an accurate backhanded throw.

While on real-time it seemed that the batter had comfortably made his ground and the umpires initially seemed uninterested, they eventually decided to refer it to the third umpire. Replays then showed a contrasting picture where Mahboob had managed to shatter the stumps with his throw while Bulbulia’s bat and leg were still in air.

Watch the video of the dismissal below.

