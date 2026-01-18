After Babar Azam Incident, Steve Smith Booed Repeatedly During Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2025–26 [WATCH]

Sydney Sixers and Australia star Steve Smith has recently been in the headlines for his antics. His decision to turn down an easy single to his fellow Sixers opener Babar Azam during their previous Big Bash League (BBL 2025-26) match against Sydney Thunder so that Smith can capitalise on the powesurge was not appreciated by the Pakistan batter.

After Steve Smith hit the first six ball for a record 32 runs, Babar was dismissed on the very first ball of the next over as he looked visibly furious while walking back to the dugout, slamming his bat against the ropes.

While the incident became quite a topic of discussion, Smith has once again found himself in the spotlight for a sightscreen complaint during the decisive match against Brisbane Heat today (January 18).

What had happened was, as the dynamic right-hander took his guard at the crease, spectators positioned behind the bowler started raising and waving their hands in a bid to distract Steve Smith.

Visibly unhappy, the 36-year-old stopped play and approached the umpires and opposition skipper Usman Khawaja to let his displeasure be known. However, the crowd got even more charged by the intervention and started echoing louder boos around The Gabba. The umpires briefly assessed the situation before play resumed.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Steve Smith was booed by Brisbane crowd after this incident at The Gabba. #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/soU2HXhL8E — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2026

Steve Smith continues sublime form with a fifty to help Sydney Sixers qualify for BBL 2025-26 playoffs

After hitting a blazing ton in the Sydney derby in the previous game, Steve Smith once again hit a whirlwind fifty to help the Sixers finish fourth in the points table and secure a spot in the BBL 2025-26 playoffs.

Smith gave a testament to his sheer batting prowess, registering a calculated fifty this time around, finishing on 40-ball 54 to help build the foundation for Sixers in their chase of 172. Sam Curran next carried forward the momentum with an unbeaten 53* to help take the Sydney Sixers over the finish line comfortably with five wickets and eight balls remaining.

