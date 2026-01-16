Babar Azam Furious After Steve Smith Denied Single, Thrashes Boundary Rope While Walking Back in BBL 2025-26 [WATCH]

Babar Azam was dismissed for a well-made 47 off 39 deliveries.

The Sydney Sixers were in complete control of the 190-run chase until something put Babar Azam off. The last delivery of the 11th over was when Steve Smith denied a single to the Pakistani star in order to keep the strike for the power surge.

And that is what made Babar unhappy. The former Pakistan skipper was seen having a debate with the Australian in the middle of the pitch, as Smith tried to explain his side of the story. Everything went well for the Sixers, as they ended up winning the contest by five wickets.

The Australian batter took down the bowling in the very next over, scoring 32 runs off the first six balls of the power surge. This was also the most number of runs scored off a single over in the Big Bash League (BBL), overtaking the previous record of 31.

However, Babar Azam was dismissed on the very next ball he faced and he made his disappointment pretty visible to the spectators all around the world. The 31-year-old stormed out of the ground, not before thrashing the boundary ropes with his bat on his way to the pavilion.

