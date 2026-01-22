Bangladesh Wicketkeeper Entertains With Freak Celebration in BPL 2026 [WATCH]

His celebrations behind the stumps went viral after the Qualifier 1 of the BPL 2026.

The animated celebrations of the Chattogram Royals’ wicketkeeper Zahiduzzaman have caught the fans’ attention during Qualifier 1 of the BPL 2026.

Bangladesh Keeper’s Entertaining Moves in BPL 2026

Playing his first match of the season, Zahiduzzaman immediately made an impact with his glovework and a few freak celebrations that followed the actions during the knockout clash against the table-toppers, Rajshahi Warriors.

He caught Zimbabwean all-rounder Ryan Burl and Abdul Gaffar Saqlain behind the stumps and was also involved in the run-out of Sri Lankan pacer Binura Fernando.

Watch his celebrations here:

What the Hell Bludd Doing?



Meet Zahiduzzaman Khan Sagor 🇧🇩



The most unconventional wicketkeeper you’ll see. Not his first BPL, but he definitely made this one unforgettable with that celebration 🔥#BPL #BPL2026. pic.twitter.com/gIEzHWVTyp — Shadman Sakib Arnob (@arnuX05) January 21, 2026

However, the second-placed Royals directly advanced to the BPL 2026 Final after edging out the Warriors by six wickets in the match. Earlier, they won six out of their 10 group-stage fixtures in this edition. The team will once again face the same opposition in the summit clash on January 23, as Najmul Hossain Shanto and Co. beat the Sylhet Titans in Qualifier 2 to seal the final berth.

