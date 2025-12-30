Delhi Capitals Star Mimics Abhishek Sharma Viral IPL 2025 Celebration in Vijay Hazare Trophy [Watch]

He scored 301 runs in IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel mimicked the Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma famous IPL 2025 ‘chit’ celebration during the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025.

Abhishek Porel Explosive Ton Steers Bengal To Big Win in Vijay Hazare Trophy

The celebration came when he reached his ton, during the 25th over, when he nudged a delivery bowled on the pads in the square leg region for a single. He then brought the cheat out from his left pocket and showed it towards Bengal’s dugout with a huge grin on his face. However, it’s not clear what was written on Porel’s chit.

Porel smashed a brisk 106 runs off 84 balls with 12 fours and two maximums, striking at an impressive 126.19 against Chhattisgarh at Rajkot’s Niranjan Shah Stadium on December 29. He raced to the milestone off just 73 balls, with a single.

Abishek Porel's flamboyant knock of 106(84) that helped Bengal chase down 320 against Chandigarh 🔥#VijayHazareTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/wpAur97A7s — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 30, 2025

This performance led Bengal to a commanding six-wicket victory with 14 balls to spare over Chandigarh while chasing a commendable 320-run target, marking Bengal’s second victory in three Group B matches. Apart from him, Anustup Majumdar and Shahbaz Ahmed made significant contributions, scoring 63 and an unbeaten 76, respectively.

Earlier, opting to bowl, Bengal bowled out Chandigarh for 319 in 48.2 overs on a flat pitch. Making his comeback after a long injury layoff, Mukesh Kumar (59/5) stood out with his first List A five-wicket haul, causing a late collapse from 293/4 as Chhattisgarh lost six wickets for just 26 runs. Mohammed Shami also contributed with 3/69.

Abhishek Sharma Viral Celebration Inspires Imitation

Porel’s celebration was first done by Abhishek Sharma after he scored a hundred against the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The left-hander made an impressive 141 off 55 balls against PBKS, laced with 14 fours and 10 sixes, helping SRH achieve the second-highest successful run chase (246) in IPL history.

When Sharma had reached his century, he had pulled out a note that read “This one’s for the Orange Army.”

Speaking on the Breakfast with Champions show on YouTube, Abhishek Sharma had revealed that it was former PBKS captain and former Shikhar Dhawan who asked him to manifest the century.

Abhishek Sharma has enjoyed the 2025 year, scoring the most T20I runs for India and earning the Player of the Tournament award for Asia Cup 2025 heroics, scoring 314 runs at a strike rate of 200 over seven matches, which included three fifties, 32 fours, and a record 19 sixes. His explosive style has inspired many, and Porel’s imitation highlights this influence.

