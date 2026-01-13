News
Dewald Brevis Punishes Kagiso Rabada With a No-Look Six in PC vs MICT SA20 2026
watch

Dewald Brevis Punishes Kagiso Rabada With a No-Look Six in PC vs MICT SA20 2026 [WATCH]

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: January 13, 2026
1 min read
Dewald Brevis Punishes Kagiso Rabada With a No-Look Six in PC vs MICT SA20 2026

Dewald Brevis of Pretoria Capitals smashes Kagiso Rabada of MI Cape for a no-look six in the SA20 2026 match at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Dewald Brevis hits Kagiso Rabada for a 73m no-look six

The incident happened on the first ball of the 16th over in the first innings. Rabada bowled to Brevis, who smashed a no look six by flicking a length ball deep into the stands at backward square leg. It was a 73 m hit.

Brevis smashed Rabada for another six on the very next ball, sending a short and wide delivery outside off over deep backward point. The shot was so powerful that his bottom hand came off the bat.

He scored 34 runs in just 19 balls, including one four and three sixes, finishing with a strike rate of 178.95.

