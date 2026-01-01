Faf Du Plessis Flexes Muscle in SA20 2026, Launches a Six Onto the Wanderers Roof During JSK vs DSG Clash [WATCH]

Joburg Super Kings (JSK) captain and opener Faf du Plessis gave a testament to his sheer hitting prowess by launching a maximum to the Wanderers’ roof during their match against the Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) in the ongoing SA20 2026. The incident happened early into the JSK vs DSG contest in just the third over of the match as the veteran Proteas star decided to unleash himself.

Faf targeted David Wiese, who was already hit for a couple of boundaries in the opening over of the game by Matthew de Villiers. Wiese started his second over, conceding another boundary off de Villiers before Faf got the strike. Du Plessis next hit the bowler over long-on for a six on the penultimate ball of the over before hitting a consecutive maximum on the final delivery, which travelled all the way to the roof of the stadium.

Faf du Plessis gives Joburg Super Kings solid start

Speaking about the JSG vs DSG clash, Faf led from the front and got his team off to a flying start along with Matthew de Villiers at the other end. The duo scripted a solid 89-run opening stand before de Villiers perished for a 26-ball 38. Faf could last a little while longer in the middle but narrowly missed out on a much-deserved fifty, falling for 30-ball 47, having slammed three boundaries and as many maximums.

At the time of writing this report, the JSK scoreboard reads 109/3 in 13 overs with Wiaan Mulder and Shubham Ranjane currently batting in the crease.

JSK are placed second in the points table, one point behind the toppers Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) at nine. A win tonight will, however, propel the Yellow outfit to the top of the table, while a DSG win will bring them level with SEC and put them temporarily at second with 10 points.

