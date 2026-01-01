Freak Runout Forces Najmul Hossain Shanto To Walk Back in BPL 2026 [WATCH]

The Rajshahi Warriors skipper has been in fine touch in the tournament so far.

Out if all the ways that a batter can get dismissed, a run-out remains to be one of the most embarrassing ones. To go a step further, Bangladesh star Najmul Hossain Shanto has figured out a different type of run-out to get dismissed in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2026. The 27-year-old was dismissed for 41, in a manner which had nothing to do with his cricketing skills.

The incident occurred in the first innings of the match between Rajshahi Warriors and Rangpur Riders. Najmul Hossain Shanto cut a delivery towards the fielder at point on the third ball of the 13th over and ran for a single. The fielder, Khawaja Nafay collected the ball and threw it at the bowlers end. By this time, the batters had completed the run quite comfortably.

But this is where the problem started. The bowler, Nahid Rana was not able to collect the ball in the first attempt. As a result, the ball fell on the ground, but did not go too far away from the reach of the fast bowler. But somehow, the Bangladeshi batter had a brain fade moment, and thought that the ball had gone somewhere else. Hence, he left the crease for a second run.

This Najmul Hossain Shanto dismissal has given rise to the important of game awareness for players in the shortest format of the game. More importantly, his batting partner Sahibzada Farhan was also left clueless at the other end looking at Shanto’s actions. The match finally ended in a tie, with the Warriors winning the super over.

Najmul Hossain Shanto Crucial For Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup Chances

Looking at the Bangladesh batting order for the T20 World Cup 2026, Najmul Hossain Shanto remains to be one of the most important players in that order for the Tigers. His ability to switch gears and also play spin well makes him a very good middle-order batter. With Litton Das and Parvez Emon taking up the opening responsibilities, Shanto will be the perfect player at three.

In the BPL 2026 so far, the left-hander has been the highest scorer amongst all batters, with a total of 203 runs in four innings. Shanto burst onto the scene with a fantastic unbeaten century in the very first game of the tournament, which set the tone for the Warriors. He has registered scores of 101*, 37, 24 and 41 – the latest of which could have been a lot more if not for his strange dismissal.

Though the recent performances showcase otherwise, the 27-year-old does not boast of a very good record in T20 internationals. In 50 matches so far, Najmul Hossain Shanto has produced 987 runs at an average just under 23. His strike-rate is also not up the roof and stands at a 109.06, which Bangladesh will need him to step up with. The same goes for his numbers in T20 cricket as well.

If Bangladesh are to get anywhere close to the Super 8’s in the coveted tournament, they will have to rely on the likes of Shanto and Litton Das to carry them with the bat on most occasions. There is no doubt about the quality being there, but as for Shanto, that has not transformed into anything significant. The Tigers will hope that the BPL 2026 season brings out the best in him.

