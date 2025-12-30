Glenn Phillips Turns Lefty, Smashes Boundaries To Leave Spectators Stunned in Super Smash 2025-26 [WATCH]

Glenn Phillips turned left-handed not just once, but twice in the Super Smash fixture.

Is there anything that Glenn Phillips cannot do? An attacking batter who is useful with the ball in hand and a brilliant fielder – was all that the New Zealand star was known for. And it seems like he wasn’t too happy with it. The all-rounder from Otago has added another skill to his arsenal, and it is not a normal one.

The 29-year-old played a sumptuous knock of an unbeaten 90 off just 48 deliveries in the fifth match of the Super Smash against the Central Districts. However, his score was not the highlight of their batting innings, even though that was what won them the game. The Kiwi cricketer turned lefty for a couple of deliveries, and smashed them for a four and a maximum, leaving the spectators surprised.

No, not the switch hit. Glenn Phillips turned himself into a complete left-handed batter for two deliveries – right from the stance.

Otago put up a competitive total of 193/7 on the board, credits to Phillips’ unbeaten 90. His knock consisted of seven boundaries and four maximums at a strike-rate of 187.5, which helped the team past the 190-run mark. However, the Central Districts fell short by 41 runs. That being said, the two shots that Glenn Phillips hit while batting left-handed quickly started doing the rounds on social media.

Left is right for Glenn Phillips 🔥😉



Watch the #SuperSmash from Dec 26 – Jan 31, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SuperSmash pic.twitter.com/2QV2k7VudI — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 30, 2025

Glenn Phillips loved it so much, he had to do it twice 😍🔥



Watch the #SuperSmash from Dec 26 – Jan 31, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SuperSmash pic.twitter.com/kBMsAVAfDI — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 30, 2025

ALSO READ:

How Gujarat Titans Can Make the Most of Glenn Phillips

The Gujarat Titans (GT) have made a correct decision by retaining the New Zealand all-rounder ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Watching the heroics that the 29-year-old is showcasing in the Super Smash 2025-26, the franchise would be absolutely pleased with his performance. Glenn Phillips has been displaying some good all-round skills in white-ball cricket.

As far as the Gujarat Titans are concerned, Phillips would be one of the first overseas players on the team sheet. However, they would have a tough task of formulating their middle-order in such a way, that they can maximise the skillset of Glenn Phillips. The Kiwi player has showcased his ability to bat in all kinds of situations and will certainly be an asset for Shubman Gill & Co.

Phillips has not got a lot of exposure in the Indian Premier League (IPL) till now. He has played a total of eight matches across two seasons, having represented the Rajasthan Royals in 2021, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023. Having said that, the management would be aware of the skills that he brings to the table, and would be a great fit in the middle-order.

In 83 T20Is, he has scored 1,929 runs at a strike-rate of just over 140 and an average equalling 31.11. The Kiwi star can take the attack to the opposition at any given point of time, and has showcased what he can do with innovation at the forefront.

